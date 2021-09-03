The Fujifilm X Summit Prime 2021 was the place chosen by Fujifilm to announce many of its new products. Here are some of the highlights from the event.

The new GFX50S II mirrorless digital camera, with a 51.4MP large format sensor was the star of Fujifilm’s show, but new lenses for the X and GFX systems were also announced during the event.

Fujifilm announced at Fujifilm X Summit Prime 2021 its new mirrorless digital camera, the GFX50S II, equipped with a 51.4MP large format sensor “with incredible image-resolving power, capturing every detail in sharpness across the frame” according to the company. Light is recorded to the pixel which is 1.7 times that of a full-frame sensor to achieve a wide dynamic range and a high signal-to-noise ratio. The resulting image reproduces deep tonality and texture from shadows to highlights, and delivers image clarity with minimal noise even when taken in low light.

One of the strengths of the large format sensor, the company claims, is its ability to produce a very shallow depth of field, which, when complemented by the edge-to-edge sharpness of Fujifilm’s GF lenses, accentuate the main subject against a blurred background for added three-dimensional definition.

“GFX50S II offers the perfect mix of accessibility and flexibility,” said Victor Ha, senior director of marketing and product development for FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Electronic Imaging Division. “With professional features that include 19 Film Simulation modes, advanced autofocusing, and a vast range of exposure controls, GFX50S II provides limitless opportunities for creativity.”

The Fujifilm GFX50S II is expected to be available in late October, 2021, at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $3,999 USD ($5,000 CDN). A GFX50S II camera/lens kit featuring the GF35-70mmF4.5-5.6 WR lens is expected to be available as well at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $4,499 USD ($5,625 CDN). Follow the link for more information about the Fujifilm GFX50S II mirrorless digital camera..

The company also announced three new lenses, the FUJINON XF23mmF1.4 R LM WR, FUJINON XF33mmF1.4 R LM WR and FUJINON GF35-70mmF4.5-5.6 WR. The FUJINON XF23mmF1.4 R LM WR lens (XF23mmF1.4), a new addition to the lineup of interchangeable XF lenses designed for the X Series of mirrorless cameras is a new generation of the popular FUJINON XF23mmF1.4 R lens (a previously introduced model), featuring an extensive overhaul of optical performance.

The XF23mmF1.4 R LM WR is expected to be available in late November, 2021, at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $899 USD ($1,125 CDN). Additionally, the LH-XF23 II lens hood, designed to fit both the XF33mmF1.4 and XF23mmF1.4 lenses, will be offered as an optional accessory, at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $69 USD ($80 CDN). Follow the link for more information about the FUJINON XF23mmF1.4 R LM WR lens for the X system.

The FUJINON XF33mmF1.4 is a new-generation, large-aperture prime lens that delivers exceptional image sharpness,” said Victor Ha, senior director of marketing and product development for FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Electronic Imaging Division. “Its high-resolution capability is coupled with exceptional autofocus (AF) performance that delivers fast and high accuracy in both stills and video.”

The XF33mmF1.4 is currently expected to be available in late October, 2021, at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $799.95 USD ($1,000 CDN). Follow the link for more information about the FUJINON XF33mmF1.4 R LM WR lens for the X system.

Finally, the FUJINON GF35-70mmF4.5-5.6 WR lens (GF35-70mm) for the FUJIFILM GFX System of large-format cameras is a a compact and lightweight zoom lens, weighing approximately 13.7 ounces (390g), with, the company says, “outstanding image-resolving performance and focal length range. The highly portable form factor broadens the scope of applications for GFX System cameras equipped with a large format sensor.”

The GF35-70mm is currently expected to be available late November, 2021, at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $999.95 USD ($1,250 CDN). Follow the link for more information about the FUJINON GF35-70mmF4.5-5.6 WR zoom lens.