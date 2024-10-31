The new lens from Nikon, still being developed, is more than just a new lens from Nikon: it’s the first lens compatible with full-frame/FX-format mirrorless cameras with Nikon Z mount that is designed for video creators.

The NIKKOR Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ is Nikon’s first zoom designed to provide ease of use and superior optical performance for video recording, introduced as the ideal solution for solo videographers or small crews.

It may or may not be connected to RED’s acquisition by Nikon, but it is a welcome announcement: the new standard zoom lens that covers the focal range from 28mm to 135mm features power zoom. There is no indication of the release date, as the lens is still being developed, and so there is no price suggestion to share with those potentially interested in acquiring the new lens for their videography kit.

The NIKKOR Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ is Nikon’s answer to similar offers from other companies, as Fujifilm and Sony, and is made one day after Canon officially introduces its new hybrid zooms, a clear indication that Nikon is moving towards a more video-centric approach. As the company states in its recent press-releases, “Nikon will continue to pursue a new dimension in optical performance while meeting users’ needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression.” The announcement of the new “power zoom” is a sign of that strategy.

