Canon announced its intention to add new lenses to its hybrid RF L-series range on October 30, 2024, when all details will be revealed.

The new hybrid RF L lenses from Canon will join the Canon RF 35mm F1.4L VCM, introduced in June this year, a clear indication that Canon wants to create a whole hybrid RF L-series range.

Here is the official information from Canon about the new lenses that, according to the – short – press-release, will be unveiled this month. The press-release states that “Canon, a leader in digital imaging technology, today announced its intention to add new lenses to its hybrid RF L-series range on October 30, 2024, when all details will be revealed.”

Also, according to the press-release, “Canon’s hybrid lenses are a range of RF L-series primes and zooms designed for high performance stills and video capture. They are able to perform multiple roles and harness technology from Canon’s broadcast, cinema and existing RF lenses to make for a truly versatile range concept. They empower creatives with the flexibility to reach new levels of artistry and practicality in stills and video production.”

That and one single image published on Instagram is what Canon shared. But you don’t have to wait for the end of the month to know that the three lenses being revealed in a couple of weeks are the Canon RF 24mm f/1.4L VCM, the Canon RF 50mm f/1.4L VCM and the Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM Z that works with teleconverters. The information is all over the Internet…

The new VCM lenses join the Canon RF 35mm F1.4L VCM, which is an entirely new L-series lens, targeting a wide range of still-image and video shooters, with a combination of very moderate wide-angle coverage, a fast f/1.4 maximum aperture, and excellent optical design.

A standard lens for video and still users

When used with a full frame camera the lens gives you a slightly wide-angle look which has for decades been used in photojournalism and street photography, and has become a very popular wedding shoot look. On the video side, this lens really shines, Canon says, “with a dedicated manual Iris ring, and a new linear focus motor called a VCM (Voice Coil Motor) that is virtually silent. The VCM works in tandem with a Nano USM on the floating focus unit for incredibly fast autofocus. And finally, focus breathing is barely noticeable on this incredibly versatile lens.”

According to Canon, what makes this lens and the whole hybrid” range of lenses Canon intends to develop different are features like the way the focus system works. There is a Nano USM that controls the floating focus unit, and a new VCM (Voice Coil Motor) that powers the rear focus unit. These focus motors work in tandem for incredible speed in near silence. One important note about the VCM is that it requires power to hold its position, so when the camera is off, or the lens is not attached to a camera, you may hear and feel slight movement. This is normal, and there is extra cushioning inside the lens to help prevent damage in this situation.

When Canon introduced the RF35m F1.4 L VCM lens the company said that the lens was the answer to the need of many professional high-level photographers and it was developed to be “a standard lens for video and still users”, all those using the EOS R5 and EOS C70 cameras. The lens, which marked the beginning of a new hybrid lens series, also filled a gap, as there is not a fixed focal length lens wider than 50mm in the L-series — until now.

Canon also claimed, then, that the lens is “ideal for low-light” and “features a manual iris (aperture) ring which helps provide better control when shooting movies. The lens allows very little focus “breathing” as focus is moved, and it’s highlighted by two Aspherical lens elements and two ultra-low Dispersion glass elements. Overall, this lens has the outstanding L-series optical design many professionals have grown accustomed to. In addition, the lens can be used with the newly announced Canon EOS C400 cinema camera, further reinforcing Canon’s full support of the video market.”

“The new RF35mm F1.4 L VCM lens is the answer for high-level video in the mirrorless market – while also providing still-imaging storytellers the durability and optical performance that is synonymous with Canon lenses,” said Brian Mahar, senior vice president & general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc.

So, now the story continues, with the new addition to the family, coming as Halloween arrives. That explain the tone for the Instagram image: “Something Hybrid This Way Comes…”