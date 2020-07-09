Last February Canon started to share details about its game-changing camera: the 8K video-capable EOS R5, which will also offer unparalleled image stabilization. Now it fully reveals the EOS R5… and the R6.

Canon promised a EOS R camera with 8K video internally and here it is: the R5. Along comes the EOS R6, with 4K video up to 60p, and both offer IBIS with 8-stops of image stabilization and many other features.

Last February I wrote that Canon wanted to leapfrog the competition announcing the development of a game-changing camera: the 8K video-capable EOS R5, which will also offer unparalleled image stabilization. Since the original announcement the general tone was one of disbelief: the specifications were impressive but not real. So, one month after the initial announcement Canon revealed some more details about the camera, and not only said the “impossible” features were real, but there was more to add to the list of features the EOS R5 would bring to the market.

Among other things unveiled, the company said that “the new EOS R5 will far exceed that of competing cameras on the market”, and confirmed internal 8K using the full width of the sensor at up to 30p with Dual Pixel CMOS AF. Still, many did not believe it was true, so one month later, in April, Canon announced that the Canon EOS R5 “is set to redefine mirrorless cameras by offering features seen only in high-end cinema cameras many times its price”.

The drip-drip of information continued and the company also said that the EOS R5 is an ideal partner to the Canon brand-new EOS C300 Mark III, a next generation modular Cinema EOS System camera announced last April. We’re now in July and, as I write these notes, we’re a couple of days away of the July 9th presentation. Browsing through the documentation from Canon, which still does not explain everything in detail, one can hardly not get excited about not just the EOS R5, but the EOS R6 that is going to be announced, along with a series of lenses – I’ve written a long story about the new 100-500mm L-series zoom and the new 600mm and 800mm primes for the masses – and other equipment.

Two small size EOS-1D X Mark III

One thing is apparently clear: as I wrote in February, Canon has just leapfrogged the competition, in terms of IBIS, where everyone said it was behind (well it was non-existent in Canon’s cameras), and also in terms of video, at least as far as the technical specifications reveal. It’s a fantastic feat, and the comments online – still based in rumors, but rumors these days are mostly leaks – are very positive. These two new cameras promise to give Canon a very good position in the near future, not just among videographers, but also among photographers.

Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6: unrivalled performance, endless creativity. That’s how the marketing from the company presents the duo. One always has to read those titles with a pinch of salt, but the presence of IBIS in the two models, the fact that both share the DIGIC X processor technology used in the EOS-1D X Mark III to support next generation Dual Pixel CMOS AF II pushing speed and reliability to unmatched levels sets the tone: Canon is about to unleash two small size EOS-1D X Mark III into the mirrorless world.

A minimum EV for AF of -6.5EV

The amazement does not stop there. When we talk about AF speed, Canon seems to have nailed it: the world’s fastest AF focuses in as little as 0.05 seconds and the EOS R5 can focus in light levels as low as -6EV5. Yes, it may be a tad slower in the real world, but under the testing conditions that’s the results Canon got. The claim is valid among interchangeable lens digital mirrorless cameras incorporating 35mm full frame equivalent image sensors with phase-difference detection AF on the image plane and contrast detection AF.

Surprisingly, the EOS R6 is the first EOS camera to offer a minimum EV for AF of -6.5EV, as of July 9, according to Canon research. The high precision AF is effective in even poorly lit or low contrast shooting conditions. This is good news for both photographers and videographers. Again, the results are based on Canon testing under the following conditions: still photo shooting, with an f/1.2 lens, Centre AF point, One-Shot AF, at 23°C/73°F, ISO100.

EOS R6: the marriage of EOS 6 and EOS 7 DSLRs

The nice pair – EOS R5 and EOS R6 – may have many things in common, but they are for very different types of users. With a 45MP sensor, the EOS R5 is all about resolution, both in stills and video, while the 20.1MP sensor of the EOS R6 is a much more rounded product for those who don’t need big file sizes but still need a camera with the latest technology. With its sensor based on the technology used in the EOS-1D X Mark III, the EOS R6 offers amazing low light performance and amazing low light AF in a camera that has a fast 12fps mechanical/20fps electronic shutter like the EOS R5.

Comparing specifications, one aspect seems obvious: the EOS R5 may be the camera that gets most of the attention during this launch, but the EOS R6 is a sign of how things are changing at Canon: while the EOS R5 looks as Canon’s return to the heydays of the EOS 5D from 15 years ago, the EOS R6 clarifies what’s Canon idea regarding the future development of two lines of reflex cameras: the EOS R6 seems to mix the EOS 6D and EOS 7D lines under a whole new system – and full frame – , a move that may be an indication of what’s to come next: is Canon about to reduce production or simply forget its DSLR past?

The specifications and claims

Canon claims that the EOS R5 and EOS R6, aretwo advanced full frame mirrorless camera additions to the revolutionary EOS R System built on the future-proof RF Mount. The pro-level EOS R5 delivers 45 megapixel stills at up to 20fps and is the first full frame mirrorless ever to record 8K RAW up to 29.97fps internally and 4K to 120p. The EOS R6 is perfect for enthusiasts and professionals moving to mirrorless and looking for greater capabilities, capturing 20.1 megapixel stills at 20fps, 4K video up to 60p and Full HD at up to 120p. Nothing comes close to the speed and resolution of EOS R5 and EOS R6, says the company.

“Where is your IBIS, Canon?” Was a recurring question made with each new camera launched by the company in recent years. Well, the answer is clear now: they were working on it. For the first time in the EOS series, EOS R5 and EOS R6 incorporate 5-axis In-Body Image Stabilisation (IBIS) providing benefits for users of all types of lenses. What’s more, Canon says the system was designed to work collaboratively with the IS system of RF lenses; the solution has been engineered so that RF lenses and the sensor work to correct pitch and yaw with the sensor correcting X-Y and roll movements. This intelligent stabilisation system corrects at up to an incredible 8-stops – the world’s best image stabilisation, says Canon – for new levels of creativity when shooting handheld at slow shutter speeds or filming without a tripod. Reports of users being able to handheld the camera for 4 seconds exposures start to emerge, but real-world independent tests are eagerly awaited.

It’s not just the diameter

Canon’s marketing continues to point to the wide diameter of the RF Mount as a key factor of the new possibilites, but that´s really not all, because Canon’s EOS SLRs and DSLRs have, for a long time, has a similar diameter, 54mm. What really changes things is the reduced focal flange distance, that is now 20mm against the 44mm of the EF Mount. That with the large diameter enables RF lenses to be designed with larger image circles facilitating greater movement of the body IS system, meaning some non-IS RF lenses such as the RF 85mm F1.2L USM or RF 28-70mm F2L USM can also achieve up to 8-stops of image stabilization.

Due to the new system, according to Canon, users of EF lenses will experience enhanced IS performance as in-body IS works with IS enabled EF lenses to provide roll and X-Y correction. Even non-IS EF lenses will benefit from the 5-axis correction provided by EOS R5 and EOS R6 in-body IS. What this reveals is that Canon, although late to the party, seems to have made the homework to create a solution that mixes the best of both stabilization systems, to offer users a good reason to not only invest into the system, but also to upgrade to one of the new cameras, even if they already have one of the previous EOS R models.

EOS R5: a leap forward in mirrorless technology

Canon says the EOS R5 is an unprecedented leap forward in mirrorless technology and offers the highest resolution EOS camera ever. The DIGIC X processor, CMOS sensor and RF lenses combine to advance all aspects of image quality to achieve a resolution exceeding 45 megapixels. Up to 100% AF coverage with 5,940 selectable AF points and ISO range of 100-51,200 keep subjects razor-sharp even in extreme low light conditions, claims the company. Dual-card slots support a high-speed CFexpress and SD UHS II card, housed in a weather resistant magnesium body.

In terms of video, the numbers are impressive, whichever way you look at them, and you don’t even need ytop use adjectives to classify the suggested performance. Canon syas that professionals can capture 8K 12-bit RAW video internally using the full width of the sensor for a truly cinematic result with continuous eye and face AF tracking for people and animals. The EOS R5 also sets new standards for videographers shooting in 4K. Capture 4K DCI (full frame) and 4K UHD at frame rates up to 120p (119.88fps) with 4:2:2 10-bit quality, enabling high resolution, smooth slow-motion with full AF performance. Users seeking the very highest 4K quality can use the 4K HQ mode to reproduce incredible detail at frame rates up to 30p by internally oversampling 8K footage.

Here are the key Canon EOS R5 video specifications:

8K RAW internal video recording up to 29.97fps (non-cropped)

8K internal video recording up to 29.97fps (non-cropped) in 4:2:2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265) or 4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265)

4K internal recording up to 119.88fps (non-cropped) in 4:2:2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265) or 4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265)

4:2:2 10-bit in Canon Log or 4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ output via HDMI at 4K 59.94fps

Also regarding the EOS R5, Canon adds that “user demand sees the return of the multi-controller to EOS R5 in addition to touch and drag AF using the 3.2inch vari-angle touch screen with 2.1 million dot resolution. With Dual Pixel RAW also supported, correction of the focus and contrast in the background and changing the lighting in portraits is possible after capture – enhancing creative possibilities. The 0.5inch electronic viewfinder (EVF) refreshes at 120fps with 5.76 million dot resolution for a staggeringly realistic view of the world comparable to an optical viewfinder. “

EOS R6: minimal lag for action photography

Canon’s marketing blurb notes that the EOS R6, like the EOS R5, showcases the amazing capabilities of the EOS R System, giving enthusiasts the potential to take pin-sharp images and movies handheld. Providing class-leading speed and full frame quality, EOS R6 is a powerful and versatile camera far exceeding the demands of enthusiasts and semi-professionals across all genres. Sports and wildlife enthusiasts can confidently capture fast moving action utilizing the up to 20fps speed, flexibility of up to 6,072 selectable AF points and deep learning based automatic face, eye and animal AF tracking modes.

The 20.1 megapixel CMOS sensor shares many technologies and performance seen with the EOS-1D X Mark III providing 100-102,400 auto ISO range enabling users to produce clean images in the toughest low light environments such as weddings and indoor events, providing additional flexibility and choice. Enabling content creators to meet the increasing demand to produce both stunning still and moving image, the innovative EOS R6 can film in 4K UHD resolution at up to 59.94fps achieved through oversampling from 5.1K.

Canon says that users can also output slow-motion footage with AF support using Full HD at up to 119.88fps. During movie shooting, zebra display can be used as a guide to exposure adjustment, particularly useful in conditions that typically result in overexposed highlights. With the option to record internally in 8-bit H.264 or 10-bit YCbCr 4:2:2 H.265 and Canon Log, users can experience ultimate post-production flexibility.

The 0.5inch 3.69 million dot EVF working up to 120fps maximum refresh rate supports minimal lag ideal for photographing sports, offering a transparent and responsive view of shooting subjects. The 3-inch vari-angle 1.62 million dot LCD screen encourages shooting from creative angles. Dual card slots allow users to input 2x SD UHS II cards and record to both cards simultaneously, with the ability to record in different formats for safety, security and speed.

Humans, cats, dogs and birds

Deep-learning is here too, and the iTR AF X AF system has been programmed using deep-learning AI and face/eye detection mode ensures subjects are kept sharp even when moving unpredictably with a shallow depth of field. Even if a person turns away for a moment, their head and body continue to be tracked, says Canon.

Advanced tracking enabled by deep learning algorithms recognizes faces and eyes of humans, and now includes cats, dogs and birds in both still and movie modes. EOS R5 and EOS R6 maintain high-precision focus and tracking regardless of the subject’s size, posture, orientation or direction of the face helping users to confidently shoot even the most unpredictable subjects.

In terms of connection, these are also intelligent cameras: with built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, the EOS R5 (5Ghz Wi-Fi8) and EOS R6 (2.4Ghz Wi-Fi8) can be easily connected to a smartphone and networks allowing high-speed file sharing and FTP/FTPS transfer. This functionality also allows for the cameras to be remotely controlled using the Camera Connect and EOS Utility apps, tethered to a PC or Mac via Wi-Fi or high-speed USB 3.1 Gen 2. With content delivery just as important as image and video capture, the EOS R5 and EOS R6 support automatic transfer of image files from the device to the image.canon cloud platform to easily share and print images or integrate with Google Photos or Adobe Cloud workflows.

Introducing three new EOS accessories

With the new cameras Canon also introduced three new EOS accessories: a new battery for the EOS R5 and EOS R6, a battery grip and a battery grip style Wi-Fi transmitter. The LP-E6NH is a new longer life battery supplied with EOS R5, EOS R6 and compatible with all existing cameras that use the LP-E6 series batteries. It replaces replaces LP-E6N, with an increased capacity of 14% reaching 2130mAh, enabling users to shoot for longer while maintaining compatibility with existing products and accessories.

The BG-R10 battery grip gives users the ability to power the bodies using two batteries (LP-E6/N/NH). The grip also offers duplicate controls for easier vertical shooting. The batrery grip enables extended, undisturbed shooting with EOS R5 and EOS R6, great for wedding, wildlife and news shooters. The WFT-R10 is a battery grip style Wi-Fi transmitter with 2×2 MIMO antennas for faster and longer-range transmission, compatible with EOS R5. WFT-R10 also features enhanced network processing enabling SFTP via Wi-Fi and includes a gigabyte speed via ethernet port.

Prices and availability

The EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera is scheduled to be available at the end of July for an estimated retail price of $3899.00 for the body only and $4999.00 for the R5 and RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM lens kit. The EOS R6 full-frame mirrorless camera is scheduled to be available at the end of August for an estimated retail price of $2,499.00 for the body only, $2.899.00 for the R6 and RF 24-105 F4-7.1 IS STM lens kit or $3,599.00 for the R6 and RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM lens kit.

The BG-R10 battery grip accessory and WFT-R10A are both scheduled to be available at the end of July for an estimated retail price of $349.99 and $999.99, respectively.

Regarding the lenses, which are covered in another article here at PVC, here are the prices and availability: the RF100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM lens is scheduled to be available in September 2020 for an estimated retail price of $2,699.00. The RF600mm F11 IS STM and RF800mm F11 IS STM lenses are scheduled to be available at the end of July 2020 for an estimated retail price of $699.99 and $899.99, respectively. The RF85mm F2 MACRO IS STM lens is scheduled to be available in October 2020 for an estimated retail price of $599.99.

The RF Extender 1.4x and 2x are scheduled to be available at the end of July for an estimated retail price of $499.99 and $599.99 each.

The imagePROGRAF PRO-300 Printer will be available later in July for a suggested retail price of $899.99. Premium Fine Art Rough paper will also be available later in July for a suggested retail price of $44.99 for Letter size, $109.99 for 13” x 19” inches and $169.99, 17” x 22” inches.