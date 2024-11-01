Designed, modeled, manufactured and sold by Caleb Pike in the USA, Camera Foundry gear includes kits that transform your mirrorless camera into a solid box style cinema rig in minutes.

If you have ever dreamt of transforming your Fujifilm X-H2s or X-H2 mirrorless camera into a professional cinema camera, Camera Foundry has the perfect solution for you with the new CineBack.

Elevate your filmmaking experience by converting your Fujifilm X-H2s or X-H2 mirrorless camera into a cinema camera with the innovative CineBack. The Camera Foundry CineBack for the Fujifilm X-H2s is perfect for small teams or independent filmmakers who utilize mirrorless cameras for their filming needs.

CineBack is a patent pending camera rig that bolts onto the back of your camera giving you tons of mounting options, power choices and other features that you can learn about in the videos shared by the company on its YouTube channel.

The version of CineBack now announced, designed for the Fujifilm X-H2s or X-H2 mirrorless cameras, is compatible with cages from SmallRig, Tilta, Wooden Camera and 8Sinn, according to Caleb Pike, who created a video explaining how the system works… as he has done for other versions of the popular CineBack.

A CineBack for the Panasonic S5 IIX is next

In fact, Camera Foundry has a series of CineBack versions for different cameras from Sony and Canon, including models such as the Sony ZV-E1 (new), Sony ZV-E10 and ZV-E10 II, various cameras from the Sony A7 series and models from Canon as the EOS R5, EOS R7 and EOS R8. The company is also testing a CineBack for the Canon EOS R5 Mark II.

One popular version of the CineBack is compatible with the Sony FX3 or FX30. The accessory from Camera Foundry bolts onto the back or your camera giving you tons of mounting options, power choices and other features. You can choose to film with a boxy cinema setup or add the XLR Handle Extension Kit for a more documentary style setup.

CameraFoundry is also testing a CineBack solution for the Panasonic S5 IIX, but this October the company announced the version for Fujifilm X-H2s or X-H2 mirrorless cameras. According to Caleb Pike, the company is working on future models but do not have release dates yet.

The CineBack version for Fujifilm X-H2s/X-H2 cameras includes:

1x CineBack Base for Fujifilm X-H2s/X-H2

1x Fan Short Vanity Plate

3x Cage Adapter Shims

6x Screws

2x 1/4 to 3/8 Adapter

Allen Keys

QR Code for Build Instructions

The CineBack accessory for the Fujifilm X-H2s or X-H2 costs $329.95 USD. Find more at the CameraFoundry’s website.