The original ZV-E10 is a staple APS-C camera in Sony’s ZV content creation camera series, designed to provide an easy, compact, and versatile tool for content creators of any level. The new ZV-E10 II improves on that!

The newest APS-C camera in Sony’s ZV series brings highly requested features and updates to the top-selling mirrorless camera. Time to discover the second generation, the Sony ZV-E10 II.

The new ZV-E10 II maintains all the features creators love about the original, such as Creative Looks, Product Showcase Setting, Background Defocus function, and the vari-angle flip screen – and builds on it to increase sophistication and ease of use. It starts with the internal hardware, that has been improved from its predecessor with an upgraded 26-megapixel (MP) (approx. effective) Exmor R CMOS sensor and adoption of Sony’s latest BIONZ XR image processing engine.

According to Sony, “a few additional updates to this model include improved autofocus and video capturing capabilities: Cinematic Vlog Setting, a new vertical format user interface (UI), an upgraded large-capacity Sony Z battery for improved stamina and improved connectivity for easy live streaming and data transfer.”

Staying true to the ethos of the ZV Series, this camera has been, the company claims, “redesigned to streamline the content creation process even further, enabling creators to focus less on camera settings and more on their art and creativity. It is compact and lightweight and fits into a creator’s hand with ease, weighing in at approximately 377 grams.”

In addition, the E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II (SEL1650/2) is announced, a compact APS-C power zoom lens which will be available separately or as part of the ZV-E10 II’s camera kit. The upgraded kit lens is lightweight and offers improved autofocus (AF) and video performance compared to the first-generation model.

Cinematic Vlog Setting for “high-quality results”

“From the beginning, the goal of the Sony ZV line was to create cameras that produced high-quality results while being extremely easy to use. Today, the ZV line continues to uphold that standard, but we’re taking it a step further,” says Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. “Our aim with the advancements of the ZV-E10 II is to inspire creators to develop or recreate their own unique style through features like personalized Creative Looks and Cinematic Vlog Setting. We are continually evolving our technology to help creators of all skill levels bring their visions to life.”

Here is some more information, shared by Sony, about the camera:

Create Your Own Photo and Video Aesthetic

The ZV-E10 II features two key functions designed to produce premium-looking content straight from the camera, Creative Looks and Cinematic Vlog Setting. When shooting both stills and videos, users can instantly enhance their images by selecting any of the ten Creative Look options: Standard (ST), Portrait (PT), Neutral (NT), Vivid (VV), Vivid 2 (VV2), Film (FL), Instant (IN), Soft Highkey (SH), Black & White (BW), and Sepia (SE). Each of these looks are further customizable and can be edited through eight different parameters, allowing creators to fine-tune their content. Once customized, creators can save up to six custom styles directly in the camera for easy access and reuse.

The ZV-E10 II allows creators to produce premium, cinematic video content with a single touch using the Cinematic Vlog Setting. This feature automatically adjusts the aspect ratio, frame rate, and AF transition speed to optimal settings for cinematic video capture. Additionally, creators can enhance their footage by selecting from five “Looks”, such as S-Cinetone that enhances skin tones, and applying one of four “Moods”, that emphasize specific colors, offering extensive options to maximize creative expression.

Key Camera Specifications

759-point Focal Plane Phase-detection AF with Real-time Eye AF for Human/Animal/Bird and Real-time Tracking

Backside illuminated 26MP Exmor R CMOS sensor offering an ideal combination of high sensitivity and low noise with an ISO range from 100 to 32000

APS-C interchangeable lens camera compatible with over 70 Sony E-mount lenses

High-speed readout, 5.6K oversampling compresses a vast amount of information into stunning 4K footage at up to 60p

Active Mode electronic image stabilization employs a precision gyroscope and advanced algorithm to accurately measure and compensate for camera shake, providing highly effective stabilization without sacrificing mobility, even when shooting 4K

electronic image stabilization employs a precision gyroscope and advanced algorithm to accurately measure and compensate for camera shake, providing highly effective stabilization without sacrificing mobility, even when shooting 4K Upgraded large-capacity Z battery (NP-FZ100), allowing continuous movie recording for up to 195 minutes per charge

Additional Features to Streamline Content Creation

New Vertical User Interface (UI) that auto rotates from horizontal to vertical orientation to streamline vertical content creation. When paired with the vari-angle LCD monitor, users can create and view their content from any angle

With 4K 60p capture and up to 120p capture in clear XAVC-S Full HD quality, the user can record stunning motion sequences using the S&Q mode at 5x slow motion (24p playback)

Product Showcase Setting which delivers convenient shooting of product review videos with smooth focus transitions from your face to the item being highlighted

Background Defocus Function to adjust the depth of field and create bokeh within the background with a single touch

Face Priority Auto-Exposure immediately detects faces and adjusts the exposure to optimize facial brightness, even while actively recording in changing lighting scenarios

Soft Skin Effect smooths the appearance and reduces blemishes on the subject’s skin

Stress-free connectivity with the USB 3.2 Type-C (SuperSpeed USB 5 Gbps) port also allows high-speed wired transfer to a compatible smartphone or PC through the Creators App for easy post-production and sharing on social media

Time-lapse sequences can be created in-camera and the exposure interval can be set from 1 second to 60 seconds

Advanced, onboard 3-capsule microphone with selectable directivity (previously debuted in the ZV-E1) for capturing clear, high-quality audio. Users can select “Auto” or choose from “Front”, “Rear”, or “All Directions” for the audio directivity depending on the environment and recording scenario settings

Supplied with the camera, is a windscreen to reduce noise when shooting in windy conditions

Multi-interface (MI) shoe allows for simple connection to an external microphone for additional audio options, if needed

Livestream through the support of 5 GHz Wi-Fi connectivity

Sony’s Screen Reader function, which reads menus and video playback screens aloud to assist operations, and a menu Magnify Display function are included to provide accessibility solutions

Designed with Environmentally Friendly Principles in Mind ​

The ZV-E10 II camera body is made from recycled materials, including SORPLAS, reducing environmental impact without sacrificing functionality. The individual packaging is made from Sony’s unique recycled paper “Original Blended Material” that uses materials such as bamboo, sugar cane fiber, and recycled paper collected from the market. Over the past 11 years, Sony has replaced approximately 395 tons of virgin plastic with recycled plastic in digital cameras and digital video cameras.

Main Features of the Versatile E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II

The E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II is Sony’s 75th E-mount lens and an ideal kit lens solution for the new ZV-E10 II due to its compact size and versatile range (35 mm full-frame equivalent focal length: 24-75 mm). High-resolution performance is achieved by four aspherical elements and one ED (Extra low Dispersion) element in an effective optical design. With a minimum focusing distance of 9.8 inch (0.25 m) (wide)/ 11.8 inch (0.30 m) (tele) and maximum magnification of 0.215x, the E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II offers versatile close-up performance to capture details. It retracts to a total length of approximately 1.25 inches (31.3 mm) when camera power is turned off. Due to its diminutive size and low weight of approximately 3.8 oz. (107 grams) it is a portable lens that can support day-to-day shooting. ​ ​

Smooth, useful power zoom is ideal for movie shooting, and AF is available even while zooming. Built-in optical stabilization works with in-body stabilization, including Active Mode, to minimize blur in movies. The E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II supports in-body breathing compensation to minimize shifts in angle of view while focusing for smooth, stable footage.

Pricing and Availability

The ZV-E10 II will be available at the end of July 2024 for a suggested retail price of $999 USD ($1,399 CAD) for the camera body only, and $1,099 USD ($1,499 CAD) for the kit. The E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II in black will be available in August 2024 for a suggested retail price of $299 USD ($399 CAD). They will be sold directly through Sony.com and other Sony authorized dealers throughout North America.