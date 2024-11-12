The FUJIFILM GFX ETERNA, which the company plans to release in 2025, will feature a large format sensor, “GFX 102MP CMOS II HS”, which is approximately 1.7 times larger than a 35mm sensor.

Fujifilm will showcase the “GFX ETERNA” as a reference exhibit at the comprehensive media event “InterBEE 2024”, which will be held from November 13th to 15th 2024. Tomorrow, attendees of the event will be able to see a first glimpse of what FUJIFILM claims is a camera “set to revolutionize film production”, the GFX ETERNA” currently in development.

Leveraging Fujifilm’s expertise and experience in the field of filmmaking, the company will combine the exceptional capabilities of Fujinon lenses with the advanced technology of the “GFX series.” Aptly named “GFX ETERNA,” the camera aspires to become a driving force in shaping a new era of filmmaking and dedicate to contributing to the creation of timeless cinematic masterpieces.

The sensor in the GFX ETERNA

The “GFX ETERNA” will feature a large format sensor, “GFX 102MP CMOS II HS”, which is approximately 1.7 times larger than a 35mm sensor, and the high-speed image processing engine “X-Processor 5”, enabling filmmakers to capture rich, true to life visuals and have enhanced flexibility in post-production. Both the “GFX 102MP CMOS II HS” sensor and “X-Processor 5” are the latest technologies featured in the mirrorless digital camera “FUJIFILM GFX100 II”, which delivers extraordinarily high image quality with its 102 million pixels.

FUJIFILM is not a newcomer to the film industry. In fact, after its founding in 1934, the Fujifilm Group has played an important role in Japan’s film industry by developing and introducing domestically-produced positive film for movies. Through continuous innovation, Fujifilm has expanded its product range to include the motion picture color negative film “ETERNA series” and the cinema zoom lenses “Premista series” and “ZK Cabrio series”.

For over 90 years, Fujifilm has been providing reliable products for the film production industry and beyond. In addition to its success with photographic films, cameras and digital cameras, in 2017, Fujifilm introduced the groundbreaking mirrorless digital camera “GFX series”, featuring a large format sensor approximately 1.7 times larger than a 35mm sensor, delivering extraordinarily high image quality. Fujifilm has since made continuous improvement to the “GFX series”, including its video capabilities.

A power zoom GF lens for the GFX ETERNA

The “GFX ETERNA,” currently in development, is a new step for the company but one that some saw coming as the GFX series of camera evolved since the early models. In addition to the development of the “GFX ETERNA”, Fujifilm is also working on the development of a power zoom GF lens that is optimized for this G mount camera, planned to have actual focal length of 32-90mm, and a mount adapter from G to PL mount lenses, widely employed in film production.

As the demand for producing various types of videos such as feature films, short films, documentaries, and web content continues to grow, there is a growing need in the film production industry for high-quality videos that can be produced quickly and inexpensively. In preparation for the launch of the “GFX ETERNA”, Fujifilm will conduct rigorous field tests, while expanding its product lineup to enhance the “GFX system”. Through these efforts, Fujifilm is committed to contributing to the video production with high-quality and productivity across a wide range of fields.