FUJIFILM announces the launch of the latest mirrorless digital camera in its X Series lineup, the FUJIFILM X-M5, the lightest camera in the X series.

The new compact and lightweight FUJIFILM X-M5 has a 6.2K/30P movie recording function and, for the first time in FUJIFILM’s digital camera lineup, three built-in microphones are equipped.

The new FUJIFILM X-M5 is, at least for now, the lightest camera in the X series. With a compact and lightweight body weighing approximately 355g (and that includes battery and memory card), and measuring approximately 111.9mm in width, 66.6mm in height, and 38.0mm in depth, the camera makes it easy to carry around and enjoy photography and video every day.

Despite its compact size, the camera has the high-quality appearance of the “X series”. Symmetrically placed dials on the top surface of the top plate section highlight the beauty of the camera, which is the newest addition to the X Series of mirrorless digital cameras known for their compact and lightweight body and, Fujifilm adds, “superior image quality based on the company’s proprietary color reproduction technology.”

20 Film Simulation modes

The camera is equipped with a back-side illuminated 26.1-megapixel “X-Trans CMOS 4” sensor and the “X-Processor 5” high-speed image processing engine, enabling high-quality image capture. A Film Simulation dial, a popular feature among users of Fujifilm cameras (but not without controversy), is located on the left side of the top plate, to switch between “Film Simulation” modes, which allows users to enjoy various color tone expressions as if they were changing photographic film.

Users can easily switch between a total of 20 Film Simulation modes according to the subjects and scenes, making it easier to enjoy a variety of color tones in both still and moving images. The top right features a mode dial. In AUTO mode, the camera automatically recognizes the optimal shooting mode for the scene, allowing even first-time digital camera users to easily capture high-quality stills and videos.

The camera features subject detection AF, developed with deep learning technology, in addition to the existing Face / Eye AF. AI is used to add the ability to detect animals, birds, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, airplanes, trains, insects and drones. One note from FUIJIFILM: Set the subject detection to “BIRD” when you want to detect insects and to “AIRPLANE” when you want to detect drones. The company adds that “the latest AF predictive algorithm provides high tracking performance for moving subjects and high precision AF in low-contrast environments.”

High-performance video recording functions

In terms of moving images, the X-M5 is equipped with, FUJIFILM notes, “high-performance video recording functions” such as 6.2K/30P 4:2:2 10-bit video captured onto an SD card inserted in the camera. It also supports extensive video functions including 4K/60P and 1080/240P capability. In addition, the company says, “its powerful digital image stabilizer and high-performance built-in microphone support comfortable video recording. As for the Vlog Mode, the newly introduced “9:16 Short Movie Mode” makes it easy to shoot vertical videos.”

The company claims that the digital image stabilization “is effective not only for minor camera shake but also for large shaking that occurs when shooting video while walking” a feature that is important for vloggers. Furthermore, the Vlog mode allows users to change shooting conditions intuitively by touching the LCD. Improvements in the number and placement of icons make video recording even more intuitive and the new “9:16 short movie mode” allows users to easily shoot vertical videos popular on various social media and smoothly share the captured content.

New bit rates of 8 Mbps and 25 Mbps have been added to the bit rates that can be selected in the “Media Recording Settings” when shooting video. This shortens the transfer time to external devices such as smartphones, and contributes to shortening the time required to upload captured video directly to social media.

Three built-in microphones

For the first time in FUJIFILM’s digital camera lineup, three built-in microphones are equipped. You can choose from four microphone directivity options: surround, front, back, or front & back, depending on the situation. The camera is also the first to feature a steady-state noise reduction function, which reduces noise that continues to appear at a certain frequency, such as air conditioning noise.

The FUJIFILM X-M5 is compatible with the cooling fan FAN-001 (already on sale), which can be attached to the rear panel of the camera body without a cable, supporting long hour shooting and video recording in a high-temperature condition. The power can be supplied to the fan from the camera body.

Another accessory compatible with the camera is the tripod grip TG-BT1, which enhances mobility and camera’s hold while adding tripod functionality. Users can comfortably take self-portraits and low angle shots, where it is normally difficult to hold the camera in position. As a tripod, the TG-BT1 can be used for a wide range of applications from group shots to tabletop photography or video.

The FUJIFILM X-M5 will be available, mid-November, body only (silver and black), for $799, and in a kit with the FUJINON XC15-45mmF3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens for $899.