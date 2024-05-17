Featuring similar manual controls and classic camera styling of FUJIFILM X100VI and other X100 Series fixed-lens cameras, the new FUJIFILM X-T50 includes 6.2K/30P and 4K/60P video capabilities and 5-axis IBIS.

It’s probably not the first camera you would pick to shoot video, but the options are there, if you feel like using them. The camera allows you to create movies up to 6.2K internally at 30p in 4:2:2 10-bit color. 4K/60p and high-speed 1080/240p are also available, maximizing video flexibility. In addition to F-Log, FUJIFILM X-T50 also supports F-Log2, which records an expanded dynamic range of 13+ stops. This range is wider than current F-Log, broadening post-production potential.

X-T50 offers an accessory-free, native Camera to Cloud integration for Adobe’s Frame.io, which allows users to wirelessly connect any X-T50 to an active internet connection, authenticate it to Frame.io, and automatically upload photos and videos just moments after they are created. This can drastically reduce the amount of time needed to reach the end of any post-production workflow. X-T50 is the latest X Series camera to integrate Frame.io’s Camera to Cloud technology, joining FUJIFILM X-H2, FUJIFILM X-H2S, FUJIFILM X-T5, FUJIFILM X-S20, and FUJIFILM X100VI mirrorless digital cameras in offering the capability.

Thanks to improved subject tracking, it is possible to track subjects in your videos with ease. Select AF-C mode with Wide/Tracking AF, then simply touch the subject on the rear LCD. FUJIFILM X-T50 will track the object, even in situations where multiple subjects appear in the frame. Equipped with an AI-based subject detection autofocus (AF) developed using deep learning technology, X-T50 can detect animals, birds, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, airplanes, trains, insects, and drones (set the system to “Bird” to detect insects or “Aircraft” to detect drones). When in Auto mode, X-T50 detects the subject and tracks it while keeping it in focus, making it easy to create high-quality still images and movies.

Film Simulation Mode gets a dial!

X-T50’s compact and lightweight body weighs approximately 438 grams (15.45 ounces) and features the X Series’ popular back-illuminated 40.2 megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor and the high-speed image processing engine X-Processor 5. The latest image processing algorithm in the fifth generation X Series cameras delivers high resolution while maintaining a high signal-to-noise ratio. X-T50 is compatible with all X Series lenses, and the sensor’s high pixel count of approximately 40.2 megapixels is maximized by the digital teleconverter function, allowing images to be magnified by either 1.4x or 2x. X-T50’s pixel structure allows light to be captured efficiently; with ISO 125, the electronic shutter can be set to a shutter speed of up to 1/180000 second, achieving highly precise control of exposure time.

X-T50 is equipped with a 5-axis IBIS function with a maximum of 7.0 stops. FUJIFILM says that “while maintaining the mobility that has been a key feature of previous X Series models, X-T50 enables comfortable, hand-held image making, even in low light.”

Film Simulation Mode is a key part of any modern FUJIFILM camera but the X-T50 introduces something new, and that some users will love: a dedicated Film Simulation dial for fast, easy access to a wide variety of Fujifilm Film Simulations. There are a total of 20 Film Simulation modes available for X-T50 including the recently introduced REALA ACE mode, which combines true-to-life color reproduction and crisp tonal gradations. The new Film Simulation dial is incorporated on the top plate, allowing users to intuitively switch between the included Film Simulation modes with ease.

The new XF16-50mm zoom lens

The new lens designed to be paired with the camera, the XF16-50mm is a standard zoom lens that covers a focal length range from wide-angle 16mm (equivalent to 24mm in 35mm format) to medium telephoto 50mm (equivalent to 76mm in 35mm format). It offers high-speed and high precision autofocus, with magnification of 0.3x at the telephoto end (equivalent to magnification of 0.45x in 35mm format), allowing the user to get as close as approximately 4cm (1.4 inches) in minimum focusing distance throughout the zoom range and as close as 15cm (approximately 6 inches) from the front of the lens to the subject.

“Passionate creatives are ready to grab their gear and create content at any given moment,” said Victor Ha, vice president, Electronic Imaging Division and Optical Devices Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “X-T50 and XF16-50mm are made to be everyday-carry items; lightweight, comfortable tools that can be thrown in a bag for folks that are on the move. X-T50 is a great example of how we are keeping creativity top of mind for our users. From the dedicated Film Simulation dial to AI-based subject detection autofocus, X-T50 is more than ready the moment inspiration of any kind strikes.”

Fujifilm plans to introduce kits

FUJIFILM X-T50 digital camera will be available in Black, Charcoal Silver, and Silver with expected availability in June 2024 at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $1,399.95 USD ($1889.99 CAD). Additionally, Fujifilm plans to introduce a kit featuring X-T50 and FUJINON XC15-45mmF3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens, at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $1,499.95 USD ($1,999.99 CAD).

FUJINON XF16-50mmF2.8-4.8 R LM WR lens is also expected to be available in June 2024, at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $699.95 USD ($949.99 CAD).

Alongside the release of the FUJINON XF16-50mmF2.8-4.8 R LM WR lens, Fujifilm plans to introduce kits featuring this lens with its FUJIFILM X-T50, FUJIFILM X-T5, and FUJIFILM X-S20 mirrorless digital cameras, each of which feature in-body image stabilization designed to maximize the lens’s performance. Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price of the X-T50 kit variations will be as follows:

FUJIFILM X-T50 with XF16-50mmF2.8-4.8 R LM WR Lens Kit: MSRP $1,799.95 USD ($2,429.99 CAD)

FUJIFILM X-T5 with XF16-50mmF2.8-4.8 R LM WR Lens Kit: MSRP $2,099.95 USD ($2,839.99 CAD)

FUJIFILM X-S20 with XF16-50mmF2.8-4.8 R LM WR Lens Kit: MSRP $1,699.95 USD ($2,299.99 CAD)

https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/products/cameras/x-t50

https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/products/lenses/xf16-50mmf28-48-r-lm-wr/