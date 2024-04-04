FUJIFILM will debut a variety of new gear and technology for Broadcast, Cinema, and digital content creators at the 2024 National Association of Broadcasters Show (NAB 2024).

NAB 2024 marks the worldwide debut of FUJINON Duvo HZK14-100mm Portable PL Mount Zoom Lens, the third in FUJINON’s Duvo Series of lenses.

Fujifilm booth has something for everyone, at every level, the company claims, as it introduces its lineup for the 2024 National Association of Broadcasters Show (NAB 2024), which takes places in Las Vegas, from April 14 – 17, 2024.

Attendees are invited to enjoy a complimentary beverage at Fujifilm’s in-booth café and get hands-on with the latest, most updated FUJIFILM and FUJINON products and technology:

FUJINON Duvo 24-300mm, on ARRI ALEXA 35, set up for both shoulder-mounted and tripod demos

FUJINON Duvo 25-1000mm on a Sony F5500 with Wooden Camera Cage

FUJINON UA107x8.4 AF lens with NEW AF firmware update installed, on Ikegami UHK-X600

FUJINON PREMISTA 28-100mm, covering the More Than Full-Frame sensor of FUJIFILM GFX100 II

FUJINON MKX 18-55mm zoom lens on FUJIFILM X-H2S

FUJINON CABRIO 20-120mm zoom lens on FUJIFILM X-H2

FUJINON UA18x5.5 zoom lens on Sony PXW-Z750 & check out the entire S10 drive equipped UA lineup

In addition to a full display of FUJINON cinema and broadcast lenses, and a full array of FUJIFILM X Series and GFX System digital cameras and lenses, NAB 2024 marks the worldwide debut of FUJINON Duvo HZK14-100mm Portable PL Mount Zoom Lens.

Fujifilm’s third Duvo Series lens, and second portable, Duvo 14-100mm complements the previously released FUJINON Duvo HZK25-1000mm F2.8-F5.0 PL Mount Cinema Box Lens (“Duvo 25-1000mm”) and FUJINON Duvo HZK24-300mm Portable PL Mount Zoom Lens (“Duvo 24-300mm”). Duvo 25-1000mm was awarded Best Overall Product in the “CREATE” Category of the 2023 NAB Show “Product of the Year” Awards.

Duvo 14-100mm is a native PL-mount portable zoom lens that delivers 7.1x zoom, covering 14-100mm, a focal range that is frequently used on set. The use of the built-in expander shifts the focal length by 1.5 times to 21-150mm, allowing users to capture even the most expansive environments. At 10.5 inches long (266.9mm) and 5.8 pounds (2.65kg), Duvo 14-100mm is compact and lightweight, making it easily portable for all types of live production. It is fully compatible with FUJINON portable broadcast lens zoom and focus demands, and can be shoulder-operated, used on a Steadicam, or remotely operated from a crane when an extremely high-angle point of view is needed.

Like all Duvo Series lenses, Duvo 14-100mm’s Dual Format construction brings next level flexibility to any production with its built-in 1.5x expander. Engage it to easily expand the lens’s image circle to cover Large Format digital image sensors, or leave it disengaged for use with Super 35 sensors to work with almost any digital cinema, or broadcast, single sensor camera.

The Duvo 14-100mm zoom boasts a T-stop of T2.9 at the wide end (14mm), making it ideal for lowlight concerts, nighttime events, or house of worship production environments that want a shallow depth of field, cinematic bokeh, and Fujinon’s legendary optical engineering.

“Over the last year, our Duvo Series of FUJINON lenses have taken live event production by storm, and our new cameras—notably FUJIFILM GFX100 II and X100VI—have created an unparalleled buzz that we can’t wait to see materialize on the NAB 2024 Show floor,” said Victor Ha, vice president, Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “The continual excitement around our products is constantly generating conversations and creating new avenues for customers to explore. We love creating a space where that unfolds in person, which is why NAB Show continues to be a fixture in our event calendar every year.”

Representatives from FUJIFILM North America Corporation’s Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions will be onsite at NAB 2024, Booth C5325 (Central Hall), at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 14-17, 2024. For more information about Fujifilm’s presence at NAB 2024, click here.