Promising to revolutionize video transmission with ultra-low latency and high reliability, ideal for live productions, multicamera setups, and on-set monitoring, the new Hollyland Pyro H 4K, is now available.

Introduced as your ultimate HDMI-only solution specially designed for video transmission at up to 4K/30fps, Pyro H 4K is now available on the market. With transmission over dual 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequency bands, this innovative kit, first shows a NAB 2024, marks Hollyland’s pioneering leap into the realm of 4-receiver support, offering enhanced monitoring stability and collaboration on set, offering, according to Hollyland, “a new level of performance in transmission range, and latency, among other things.”

The new system comes, Hollyland claims, “with impressive features, including ultra-low 60 ms latency for responsive transmission of 4K30 video. When Broadcast mode is enabled, the transmitter can transmit signals to a maximum of four receivers and the line-of-sight range is up to 200 meters. When Broadcast mode is disabled, the transmitter can transmit signals to a maximum of two receivers and two mobile devices, with a maximum line-of-sight range of 400 meters.”

Each Pyro H unit features a convenient USB-C port for power and plug-and-play UVC operation, allowing effortless integration with computers for streaming and conferencing applications. A built-in frequency scanner ensures optimal channel selection, maximizing signal clarity and reliability. Additionally, preset grouping and pairing functions streamline setup, eliminating repetitive configurations.

Versatile power options

The company says that “thanks to Pyro H’s advanced Wi-Fi broadcast technology the user can experience stable signals and exceptional image quality. Choose between HD mode for superior video quality at up to 12 Mb/s bitrate or Smooth mode for dynamic latency adjustments, catering to diverse production requirements.”

The Pyro H system’s compatibility with USB Video Class (UVC) ensures seamless connectivity with a wide range of devices, simplifying setup and operation without the need for additional drivers or software installations. Smart channel scanning at startup further enhances user experience by automatically selecting the best frequency channel for uninterrupted transmission.

Power options are versatile, with support for DC input, NP-F batteries, or USB-C power supply (5-12V), providing flexibility and convenience, especially when using stabilizers or for extended shooting sessions.

Key specifications: