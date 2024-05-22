Providing stable wireless video at 4k/30fps, and up to 400M range when the broadcast mode is off, the new Pyro S from Hollyland is ideal for professional applications.

Comprising the Pyro H, Pyro S, and Pyro 7, the new Pyro range brings innovative multi-person mobile wireless image transmission solutions to small or medium commercial and television shooting teams.

With one transmitter supporting up to four receivers, the lightweight Pyro system makes transmission and monitoring more flexible, stable and professional, according to Hollyland, who has just announced the availability of the new wireless 4K video monitoring system for filmmakers. Hollyland’s self-developed 2.4GHz and 5GHz Auto Dual-band frequency Hopping (ADH) wireless technology provides, the company adds, “enhanced anti-interference capabilities while reducing lag and improving range.”

This innovative new technology is the crucial advantage that allows the Pyro S to provide excellent wireless video quality to four independent monitors at long ranges (up to 400m/1300ft), with smooth video and crystal clarity required required for demanding professional filmmakers and video creators alike, and what makes the solution ideal to small or medium commercial and television shooting teams.

Hollyland’s ADH wireless tech ensures that the Pyro H and Pyro S provide stable wireless video at 4k/30fps, and up to 400M range when the broadcast mode is off, to deliver superior clarity, detail, and realism – making Pyro ideal for professional applications. This technology enables better signal transmission performance and efficiency, ensuring real-time footage monitoring with minimal latency for all crew (e.g. director, producer, lighting personnel, and audio personnel) involved in monitoring.

Pyro S allows easy streaming

Here is some more information, shared by Hollyland, about the new product:

User configurable, to suit any scenario

Users can optimize video monitoring performance depending on their requirements. The easy mode selection interface enables users to experience smooth frame rate and low latency, or enhanced video clarity. Users can select Smooth mode or HD mode, depending on the shooting scenario they are in. In Smooth mode, Pyro will keep the video transmission smooth, with the bitrate being dynamically adjusted to achieve a latency of only 50ms for ultra-long-distance transmission. HD mode provides superior image quality, with a stable bitrate of 8-12 Mbps even at a range of 1,300ft (400m), ensuring clear visuals. (Transmission range is line-of-sight, based on interference-free laboratory measurements).

Flexible connections: HDMI, SDI, Loopout

The Pyro series offers the perfect solution for professional shooting and smaller commercial projects, including USB Video Class (UVC) and Real-Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP) for easy device connectivity and compatibility, and easy streaming.

Pyro H provides HDMI Input/Output and Loopout, allowing users to connect a camera and transmitter, and send signals to receivers while monitoring the view from the loopout port. The Pyro S features both HDMI and SDI Input/Output, suitable for professional shooting and smaller commercial projects. The Pyro 7 supports HDMI and SDI Input/Output and Loopout, allowing users to choose the best connection based on their shooting needs and equipment.

Easy to use, tough, and portable

The lightweight aerospace-grade magnesium-aluminum alloy shell ensures easy portability and physical robustness for demanding, fast-moving video creators. Pyro H and Pyro S feature a vivid color LCD control display, on both transmitter and receiver, providing easy-to-read access to the intuitive user interface, and quick setting selection. The Pyro 7 wireless monitoring and transmission system includes its own built-in 7-inch monitor, while Pyro S and Pyro H display video only on external monitors.

The Pyro S is launching globally today, May 22, 2024, and is available through local distributors and at Hollyland’s Amazon store: https://hollyland.info/amazon.

Pyro S Wireless Video Transmission System: $699

Pyro S Wireless Video Transmitter: $349

Pyro S Wireless Video Receiver: $349