Designed to take the compatibility between Nikon Z mirrorless cameras and Sony E mount lenses to a whole new level, expanding the horizons of your photography, the new Megadap ETZ21 Pro is here.

Megadap announced the launch of the ETZ21 Pro, the third generation of its automatic Adapter ETZ series, designed to seamlessly integrate Nikon Z mirrorless cameras with Sony lenses.

Compatible with both full frame and APS-C, the new Megadap ETZ21 Pro continues to offer photographers the ability to use Sony E mount AF lenses, unlocking 100+ new AF lenses to Nikon Z camera users. The company says that the ETZ21 Pro builds upon the foundation set by its highly acclaimed predecessor, the ETZ21, delivering the same exceptional autofocus (AF) functionalities and capabilities, while incorporating mechanical enhancements to offer a more seamless and user-friendly experience.

Megadap’s engineers have carefully considered customer feedback and industry demands, resulting in two critical changes that significantly elevate the performance of the adapter. The first notable enhancement lies in the firmware update method. While the ETZ21 required firmware updates via an included USB cable, the ETZ21 Pro introduces a more innovative approach, as users can now conveniently update the adapter’s firmware directly through their Nikon Z camera, with both the adapter and lens securely installed.

The second crucial improvement, according to Megadap, lies in the refined mechanical design of the ETZ21 Pro to ensure improved compatibility and user interaction. The connecting pads on the adapter, previously used for USB cable upgrades, have been removed, resulting in a sleeker and more streamlined design. Additionally, the ETZ21 Pro features a re-designed lens release button, ensuring smooth and effortless lens detachment. Tamron lens owners can now enjoy improved mechanical fitting specifically tailored for Tamron lenses, providing photographers with a secure and reliable connection for optimal performance.

Upgraded firmware

Megadap has developed an upgraded firmware, available for both the ETZ21 and ETZ21 Pro models. This firmware introduces a range of valuable features and enhancements designed to elevate the overall performance of the adapters. Key highlights of the firmware upgrade include:

1) Nikon Z cameras will recognize the ETZ as a Native Lens

Previous Megadap firmware and similar competitor products are seen by Nikon cameras as an adapter ring, limiting some functionality. This recognition ensures a seamless integration experience, allowing photographers to fully utilize the capabilities of their Nikon Z cameras.

2) Support for Customizable Buttons

Utilize the customizable buttons on Sony lenses, offering enhanced control and flexibility in their shooting experience.

3) Lens Brand and Model Information in EXIF

EXIF data now includes detailed lens brand and model information, facilitating efficient organization and post-processing. Please note that certain lenses may not display the brand name in EXIF data.

4) Enhanced Compatibility

The upgraded firmware ensures compatibility with the latest Nikon Z8 and Z9 cameras.

5) In-Camera Lens Manual Correction

The firmware supports in-camera lens manual correction, enabling photographers to optimize image quality by fine-tuning lens parameters.

6) Improved Focus Performance

Enhanced focus performance in challenging environments, such as low-light conditions and when focusing on solid color objects, ensuring precise and accurate results.

7) Enhanced High-Speed Continuous Shooting

Improved stabilization in high-speed continuous shooting performance, delivering consistent speed and exposure accuracy, allowing photographers to capture every critical moment flawlessly.

ETZ21 Pro replaces ETZ21

Both the ETZ21 and ETZ21 Pro share the same high-quality chip and functionality. Megadap acknowledges the value of its customers’ investment in the ETZ21 and wishes to assure them that their purchase remains a reliable and capable tool. For new customers, the ETZ21 Pro is introduced as the latest and most advanced version on the market, offering the latest updates and enhancements that address photographers’ evolving needs.

Megadap has discontinued production of the ETZ21 and will replace it with the ETZ21 Pro. According to the company, the ETZ21 Pro will be offered at the same price as the ETZ21. The retail price in the US will be $249 per unit, with pricing varying in different countries. The ETZ21 Pro will be available for purchase through Megadap’s official webstore as well as authorized resellers. Customers can place their orders immediately, as the product is ready to ship.