An innovative manufacturer specializing in camera lens accessories, Megadap recently announced the launch of Canon EF Lens to Nikon Z Camera Adapter EFTZ21.

With a focus on performance and convenience, the EFTZ21 adapter offers a range of advanced features to enhance the photography experience:

Auto-Focus Support: Achieve smooth and precise focusing for every shot.

Automatic Aperture Synchronization: Quickly adjust aperture settings from both the camera body and lens.

Support IBIS Function: Support either camera IBIS or lens IBIS.

EXIF Signal Transmission: Record essential lens and shooting data directly on the camera body.

Firmware Upgrade in Camera: Update firmware without the need for external tools.

Compatibility with Canon EF Lens Library: Access an extensive range of automatic lenses from the Canon EF mount.

Custom Control Ring: Personalize settings like aperture, exposure compensation, and ISO sensitivity.

Customizable L-FN Button: Improve efficiency with customizable functions such as focus lock and exposure lock.

Full Button Function Support: Utilize all lens functions, including focus distance button, IBIS button, and AF/MF switching button.

Three-Proof Design: The adapter features dustproof, waterproof, and antislip capabilities, making it versatile for any shooting conditions.

Premium Build: Constructed with pure copper bayonet mounts and premium finishes for durability.

Anti-Vignetting Opening Design: Ensures unobstructed light entry, tailored to the camera’s CMOS photosensitive area.

According to Megadap, “the adapter’s firmware can be easily updated directly in-camera, allowing users to benefit from the latest enhancements and compatibility features without the need for external tools. Additionally, the premium build quality with pure copper bayonet mounts and pearl nickel plating ensures long-lasting durability.”

With the customizable L-FN button and custom control ring, photographers have more control over their settings, leading to improved work efficiency and creativity. The full button function support allows users to access all lens functions for an enhanced shooting experience.

The Canon EF Lens to Nikon Z Camera Adapter EFTZ21 from Megadap will be offered at US$299 per unit in the US market, with pricing varying in different countries. The EFTZ21 will be available for purchase through Megadap’s official webstore as well as authorized resellers.