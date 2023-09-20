It looks like an old Nikkormat SLR, a name many may not be familiar with, but it’s the newest Nikon full-frame/FX-format Nikon Z f mirrorless camera for which the Nikon Z mount has been adopted.

With a design inspired by Nikon’s iconic FM2 film camera, the new Nikon Z f features cutting-edge technologies, that meet the needs of creators pursuing their individual forms and styles of expression.

It may look like an old, pre-digital camera, but it’s not, and when it comes to video, Nikon says that the new model offers “video performance that responds to diverse video production needs”, as the Z f supports in-camera, 10-bit H.265 recording, allowing users to record full-scale video with minimal peripheral devices, and without the need for an external recorder.

There is more, though, as the camera also supports recording of 4K UHD video using 6K oversampling (14K UHD/30p, 25p, 24p recording is only available at an image area setting of [FX]), enabling creation of high-resolution video. The camera is also capable of recording up to approx. 125 min. of 4K UHD/60p video for scenes that require longer recording times, as well as being equipped with convenient video recording capabilities and functions inherited from the Z 9, including the ability to adjust ISO sensitivity in steps of 1/6 EV and display of a red frame during video recording. What’s more, increased compatibility with products released by accessory manufacturers expands the accessory options available to users and contributes to comfortable video shooting. Nikon has some footnotes regarding the conditions of use above that you should read before using the camera.

Six Premium Exterior color options

So, now that the video section of the camera is covered, it’s time to look at its heritage design inspired by Nikon’s iconic FM2 film camera. The magnesium-alloy body has an elegant glossy finish for a more authentic look and feel, and the dials, shutter-release button, and power switch are made of brass for a high-quality feel. It features a Nikon logo used in the 1970-80s as well as carved letters and numbers on the top of the camera. The passion of this heritage design is present in the details.

As for the grip, consideration for a well-balanced look is maintained alongside stability when used with a full-frame lens. In addition, the feel of shutter-release button operation was given meticulous consideration. What’s more, artificial leather with a refined look and texture has been adopted, the color of which users can choose to customize from one of six Premium Exterior color options, enabling users to personalize their camera to further match their individual style.

Inside the classic body what you’ll find is a full-frame sensor and the same EXPEED 7 image-processing engine as the mirrorless flagship Nikon Z 9, enabling advanced still-image and video recording. In addition to realizing outstanding operability and a sophisticated design, the Z f features cutting-edge technologies, including exceptional AF and VR performance, that meet the needs of creators pursuing their individual forms and styles of expression.

Nikon says that the camera offers a variety of functions that expand possibilities for imaging expression. In addition to the conventional [Monochrome] Picture Control, the Z f has been equipped with [Flat Monochrome] and [Deep Tone Monochrome] Picture Controls, each with unique tone characteristics. A dedicated [B&W] position has also been added to the photo/video selector (B&W photo mode), which enables immediate switching to black-and-white photo mode by simply rotating the selector, expanding users’ possibilities for imaging expression. The camera is also equipped with a variety of other inspiring functions and features, including Creative Picture Controls, which enable more creative imaging expression, as well as Z f pixel-shift shooting, which supports the creation of high-resolution photos by merging multiple NEF (RAW) files, a feature that the Z f is the first to support.

Video recording in shutter-priority auto mode

Here is a list of features of the Nikon Z f full-frame mirrorless camera:

The first Nikon camera to support video recording in shutter-priority auto mode. When this mode is selected, the user selects the shutter speed, and the camera adjusts the aperture.

[3D-tracking] (photo mode only) and [Subject-tracking AF] (video mode only) have been added to AF-area mode options.

Pixels used to create images and those used for AF achieve the optimal exposure for each process, making it easier to focus on the intended subject, even when that subject is silhouetted against backlighting or the scene is dimly lit or dark.

The range of coverage and number of focus points used in auto-area AF mode have been increased for better focus acquisition performance with distant or moving subjects.

Options available for custom wide-area AF mode have been increased, improving effectiveness for scenes with multiple subjects.

Adoption of the EXPEED 7 image-processing engine reduces noise in flat portions of subjects and increases image quality.

The first full-frame Z series mirrorless camera to be equipped with a vari-angle monitor.

Vertical-orientation image playback and <i> menu display during playback provide efficient support for vertical shooting.

The first Z series camera to support Touch Fn for adjustment of camera settings while framing pictures in the viewfinder.

The high processing ability of the EXPEED 7 image-processing engine enables High-Speed Frame Capture+ (C30), which achieves high-speed continuous shooting at up to 30 fps.

Equipped with a Pre-Release Capture function capable of recording images buffered up to one second before the shutter-release button is fully pressed.

Provides a skin softening function and a portrait impression balance function for users to better achieve the portraits they intended.

Features a Rich Tone Portrait Picture Control that better captures details of the subject’s complexion.

Utilizes deep learning technology to identify the scene when capturing still images in auto shooting mode, realizing optimal exposure control in accordance with the scene.

Supports the HEIF format, which records high-quality still images while reducing the amount of file data.

Superior dust- and drip-resistance enables worry-free shooting, even in harsh environments.

Equipped with two memory card slots, one supporting SD cards and the other Micro SD cards.

Dual coating has been adopted to protect the image sensor from dust.

Supports the merging of NEF (RAW) images shot with pixel-shift shooting, with use of NX Studio Ver.1.5.0. The functions of Picture Control Utility 2 have been consolidated so that adjustment, application, and management of Picture Control can be completed within one app.

The new Nikon Z f will be available in mid-October 2023 for a suggested retail price of $1999.95 for the body only, with the retro-styled NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2.0 SE for an SRP of $2239.95, or with a NIKKOR Z 24-70mm F/4 S lens for an SRP of $2599.95. The additional color options will be available as body-only for an SRP of $2099.95 exclusively from the Nikon Store.