Nikon announced the release of the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4, a wide-angle prime lens that is compatible with Z mount full-frame/FX format mirrorless cameras.

A natural angle of view, popular among street and portrait photographers, a bright maximum aperture of f/1.4 and an affordable price of $599.95 make the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 a clear winner for Nikon users.

From landscapes and street photography to portraits and photos of flowers and pets, photographers and filmmakers will enjoy “outstanding sharpness, beautifully-blurred backgrounds and exceptional versatility in low light”, claims Nikon, introducing its NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4, a wide-angle prime lens that is compatible with Z mount full-frame/FX format mirrorless cameras.

Not only does the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 allow users to enjoy beautiful soft bokeh and three-dimensional rendering at wide apertures, its versatile 35mm focal length and short minimum focus distance of 10.6 in. (0.27 m) make it ideal for capturing a wide variety of scenes and subjects, with just one lens that despite its large f/1.4 maximum aperture is a great “carry everywhere” lens for day-to-day shooting, weighing just 14.6 oz (415 g) and measuring only 3.4 in. (86.5mm) in length.

Nikon says that “the superior optical performance unique to NIKKOR Z lenses allows for clear images with outstanding clarity including close-up portraits that emphasize the subject with a pleasant background blur. Stopping down the aperture when photographing landscapes realizes incredible sharpness. As a wide-angle prime lens with superior cost performance, the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 supports the capture of a wide variety of scenes and subjects, and will appeal to a wide variety of enthusiast creators.”

Ideal for video

Lightweight and optimally balanced, the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 lens is ideal for gimbals and cages. Its versatile angle of view can cover everything from tight closeups to wide establishing shots. With a clickless control ring, fast, silent autofocus and suppressed focus breathing it is a lens that filmmakers will want to add to their kit.

Here are the key features of the Nikon NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4:

Beautiful bokeh: Max aperture of f/1.4 allows photographers and filmmakers to achieve smooth, creamy out of focus backgrounds while precisely controlling depth-of-field for ideal subject and background separation.

Versatile focal length: The 35mm focal length is close to that of human vision, making it ideal for capturing a wide range of scenes and subjects. On DX format Z cameras, the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 becomes a 52mm equivalent prime lens, close to the classic “standard” 50mm.

Close minimum focus: Close focus of just 10.6 in (0.27 m) is ideal for capturing details in food and flowers with a beautifully blurred background.

Compact and well-balanced: The NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 weighs just 14.6 oz (415 g), making it is easy to carry and comfortable to use for hand-held shooting.

Fast and quiet autofocus: The use of a stepping motor (STM) for autofocus ensures fast and quiet autofocus for both stills and video.

Clickless control ring: Easily control key exposure settings including aperture, ISO sensitivity and exposure compensation.

Suppressed focus breathing: Advanced optical design means the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4’s focal length stays consistent during focusing, which is ideal when recording video.

Dust and drip-resistant: Seals throughout the design help prevent dust and water droplets from entering the lens.

The new Nikon NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 lens will be available in mid July 2024 for a suggested retail price of $599.95.