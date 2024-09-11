Affordable and highly portable, the new NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4 was developed with the same concept as the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4. Nikon introduces it as “classic beauty” that is also suitable for video.

In a world where zooms seem to reign, a 50mm lens should always have place in a photographer’s bag. That’s the reason why Nikon introduces the NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4, a classic focal length ideal for portraits, landscapes, street photography, snapshots and close-ups.

The popular “nifty-fifty” – which was mostly a 50mm /1.8, cheap, light and with good quality – may be considered a relic today, but for decades it was the choice of 35mm photographers, especially with emulsions that would not allow the use of high ISO and zooms with small apertures. From Henri Cartier-Bresson to Annie Leibovitz, the 50mm was/is a focal length always present and while modern photographers may opt for other lenses, the “nifty-fifty” continues to be praised for its characteristics.

Designed with video recording in mind

The NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4 is a standard prime lens developed with the same concept as the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4. It offers a fast maximum aperture of f/1.4, yet, as Nikon claims, “is affordable and highly portable. It has a 50mm focal length that enables the capture of scenes and subjects with a natural sense of perspective. The soft and large bokeh achieved at the f/1.4 maximum aperture emphasizes the main subject, making scenes appear more three-dimensional. In contrast, stopping down the aperture enables the sharp rendering of details and textures. This single lens allows users to enjoy photographing a wide range of scenes and subjects, from portraits to snapshots and landscapes.”

Designed for any Z series camera, the NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4 lens is a classic focal length ideal for portraits, landscapes, street photography, snapshots and close-ups. The lens is compatible with full-frame/FX-format mirrorless cameras for which the Nikon Z mount has been adopted and when used with APS-C it is equivalent to a 75mm f/1.4.

The lens was also designed with video recording in mind. Nikon says that focus breathing is effectively suppressed, making it ideal for those looking to take on the challenge of genuine video recording. Nikon claims that with the lens users can “record interviews, product demos, medium shots and close-ups that feel natural and immersive” as you “dial in the depth of field to give your footage exactly the look you want.”

In addition to the high optical performance unique to NIKKOR Z lenses, the NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4 achieves a compact and lightweight design with a total length of approximately 86.5 mm and a weight of approximately 420 g. This makes the lens highly portable, and ideal for everyday use. As a standard prime lens that enables users to challenge a variety of creative imaging expressions, the NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4 provides strong support for those looking to expand their own range of expressions.

