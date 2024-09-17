Available in either silver or black, the new Nikon HERALBONY Z fc pairs the classic design of historic Nikon SLR cameras and high performance of modern models with works of art from Japanese artists.

It’s the same classic Nikon Z fc camera, but with a finish that is not common for Nikon, although other brands – like Pentax with its Swarovski K-m – have made it. Nikon made it too, not long ago, with the Z fc, presented in seven premium exterior colors, available in a limited edition, but this is different.

The four different models – eight, if we count the black and silver body options – show works of art from the HERALBONY licensed collection. The designs were carefully selected from over 2,000 art pieces managed by HERALBONY, following discussions and surveys within Nikon, as well as consultations with the HERALBONY team.

Four pieces of design were chosen to be incorporated into the premium exterior lineup, giving users the opportunity to choose the Z fc design that resonates with them, like finding a favorite piece of art in a gallery. You can now choose a camera adorned with a design that particularly resonates with you… if you choose from those available, which make quite an interesting collection, in fact.

The works of art chosen

Additionally, this collaborative edition includes exclusive welcome screens that can be displayed when the camera is turned on and comes in specially designed packaging, enriching the user experience. Through this collaboration model, Nikon aims to support users in expressing their individuality.

While Pentax’s experience with Swarovski is nothing to brag about, the results shown here are quite appealing and offers those interested the possibility to choose a camera adorned with a design that particularly resonates with them. Nikon notes that “the collaboration with HERALBONY on the premium exterior of the Z fc, featuring customizable leather-toned materials for the camera body, enhances the joy of shooting and camera ownership. It showcases artworks by artists contracted with HERALBONY, offering a model that encourages users to express their individuality and uniqueness.”

The works chosen are Cone Flower, from Masahiro Fukui, Yurinoyoakeri, from Masaharu Honda, Joyful Time from Teppei Kasahara and Samba, from Momoko Eguchi.

A Z fc with unique artwork

HERALBONY is a company dedicated to creating a new culture through welfare initiatives. Nikon was inspired by HERALBONY’s mission to “Radiate Your Color” and its extensive licensed art collection created by neurodiverse artists, and this shared vision led to our collaboration. With the Z fc featuring unique artwork, the company hopes that this camera will not only serve as a tool for capturing and expressing moments, but also as a means for individuals to express their own unique identities.

The choice of camera is quite interesting too, because the Nikon Z fc is already a special model, packed with features that combine high performance and usability in a design inspired by Nikon’s historic models. Featuring the “Premium Exterior” that allows users to replace the body’s leatherette and customize the color to their liking, it has become especially popular among younger users who value personal expression.

It’s a limited edition

If you own a Nikon Z fc camera and imagine yourself getting it reworked with one of these works of art… forget it! As Nikon notes, “these cameras are available only as complete units. Retrofitting an existing Z fc with the designs from this collaboration is not possible.”

This experience may continue in the future, as Nikon states the company aims “to further expand the possibilities of imaging expressions and contribute to the development of imaging culture in the future.”

The is Nikon HERALBONY Z fc is, as Nikon indicates, a limited release – Nikon UK says it’s a limited edition – available in Japan and the UK, where the price is £1,229 for the camera kit (with the NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 (SE) lens), whether you choose the silver or black body. Nikon says that as the specifics differ by country and/or region, those interested should check with their local Nikon website or subsidiary, or information provided by retailers, about availability in other markets.