Nikon Z6 III Review Part One: Focusing on Still Photography

The Nikon Z6 III arrived on my desk, ready for a thorough review. To be honest, reviewing any camera is not an easy task. For this powerful mirrorless camera, I’ve decided to divide the review into two parts: photography and video. In this section, I will focus on the photography aspect of my Nikon Z6 III review. In Part two, I will dive into the video features.

Before we get started, I want to express my feelings about the Nikon Z6 III – I truly did not want to return it. The 6K video capability strikes a great balance for raw resolution, and its still photography functions are nearly on par with some higher-end models.

Nikon Z6 III Sensor and Image Quality

At the core of the Z6 III is a new 24-megapixel partially stacked CMOS sensor, a much-needed upgrade from its predecessor. This innovative design allows faster readout speeds, reducing rolling shutter and better image quality. A sensor is only as good as the processor behind it, and the Nikon Z6III EXPEED 7 processor, is the same as the processors in Nikon’s higher-end models. ​My wife owns an original Nikon Z6, and the Z6 III, and the processor speed is exponentially faster in every possible way.

What do these advancements mean to you the photographer? It means better photography and better color. It also means super fast autofocus which the Nikon Z6 III has in spades.

Autofocus System

Nikon recognized that they needed the Z6 III to feature an advanced autofocus system that includes both 3D subject tracking and subject detection modes. These capabilities allow the camera to lock onto subjects with remarkable precision, even in challenging conditions. The 3D tracking mode enables you to position a small autofocus (AF) box anywhere in the scene. Once you initiate autofocus, the camera will track the subject under that box. When you release the shutter or the AF-On button, the box returns to its original position, a behavior that users of Nikon’s DSLRs will find familiar.

In real-world scenarios, the autofocus system performs exceptionally well. Whether capturing fast-moving subjects like athletes or wildlife, the Z6 III maintains focus with impressive accuracy. The subject recognition modes are particularly helpful in complex scenes, enabling the camera to effectively prioritize the intended subject. However, in highly dynamic environments, such as sporting events, the camera may occasionally struggle to switch focus between multiple subjects.

Burst Shooting and Buffer Capacity

For photographers who enjoy capturing fleeting moments, the Z6 III camera offers impressive burst shooting capabilities. It can shoot up to 14 frames per second with the mechanical shutter and 20 frames per second with the electronic shutter, both featuring continuous autofocus. If you switch to JPEG format, the camera can achieve 60 frames per second. With a 1.5x crop, it can reach an astonishing 120 frames per second. These high shooting speeds ensure that you won’t miss critical moments, whether you’re at a sporting event or in the wild.

Complementing these speeds is a generous buffer capacity that allows for extended shooting sequences without interruption. With a fast memory card, the Z6 III supports CFexpress Type B and UHS-II SD cards, ensuring seamless performance during high-speed shooting sessions.​

In-Body Image Stabilization (IBIS)

Handheld shooting is easy with the in-body image stabilization (IBIS) system of the Z6 III, which provides up to eight stops of compensation. This feature is especially useful in low-light conditions or when using telephoto lenses, as it reduces camera shake and results in sharper images. Additionally, the IBIS system includes a ‘Focus Point Stabilization’ feature that stabilizes the frame based on the selected focus point, ensuring clarity regardless of the subject’s position.

Electronic Viewfinder and Display

Composing shots is a joy with the Z6 III thanks to its 5.76-million-dot electronic viewfinder (EVF). With a 120-Hz refresh rate and outstanding brightness, the EVF offers a clear and immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the back panel includes a fully articulated 2.1-million-dot display, making it easy to shoot from various angles—a great advantage for both photographers and videographers.

The viewfinder has some shortcomings, which seem to indicate that Nikon may have cut costs in this area. When used outdoors in bright sunlight, the viewfinder of the Z6 III has difficulty displaying the true dynamic range that the camera is capable of capturing.

Low-Light Performance

The Z6 III performs pretty darn well in low-light conditions, with the capability to focus down to -10 EV. This feature guarantees reliable autofocus performance in dimly lit environments, enabling photographers to capture sharp images without the need for additional lighting equipment.

Battery Life and Connectivity

Equipped with the EN-EL15c battery, the Z6 III offers a respectable battery life, sufficient for most shooting sessions. For extended use, USB-C charging is available, providing added convenience. On the connectivity front, the camera includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, facilitating seamless image transfer and remote control via Nikon’s SnapBridge app.​

Menu-Meh

While I understand that there are many settings and options available on any camera, I find the Nikon menu system to be frustrating and overly complex. One of my least favorite things to do is stop shooting to find a key setting in a sub-menu.

Conclusion

The Nikon Z6 III is a versatile and powerful tool for photographers, combining high-speed performance with exceptional image quality. Its advanced autofocus system, impressive burst shooting capabilities, and durable construction make it ideal for a wide range of photography applications, from action-packed events to serene landscapes. While there are a few minor drawbacks, such as a slight decrease in dynamic range compared to its predecessor, the overall performance and features make the Z6 III a compelling choice for anyone in search of a reliable and capable mirrorless camera.

In the constantly changing world of photography, the Nikon Z6 III is designed to provide photographers with what they truly need: a perfect combination of speed, quality, and versatility. Whether you are a seasoned professional or an enthusiastic hobbyist, this camera is ready to help you capture life’s moments with clarity and precision.