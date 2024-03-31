If you’re after large apertures, the NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR is not the lens for you, but if you want a high-magnification zoom lens for your next holidays, this lens for full-frame/FX-format mirrorless fits the bill.

The NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR is a high-magnification zoom lens that covers a broad range of focal lengths — from 28 mm to 400 mm, a first among NIKKOR Z lenses. Introducing the lens, Nikon states that the company “will continue to pursue a new dimension in optical performance while meeting users’ needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression” and reveals that the lens not only adopts the exterior design style of the 2nd-generation Z lenses, it also incorporates several practical features, such as Zoom Lock Switch, Focal Length Scale and Control Ring.

Compatible with full-frame/FX-format mirrorless cameras for which the Nikon Z mount has been adopted, the lens adopts a stepping motor (STM) which enables fast autofocus drive, allowing rapid focus on moving subjects, and a vibration-reduction function with performance equivalent to a 5.0-stop increase in shutter speed that is very effective for hand-held shooting. This can be further enhanced to 5.5 stops with the Synchro VR feature, combining in-camera – a compatible model – and lens VR for even steadier shots.

Designed with video recording in mind, the lens offers stable exposure, and provides functions such as focus-breathing suppression that effectively reduces shifting of the angle of view when focusing. Furthermore, the NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR supports linear MF operation to facilitate focusing on the intended subject during video recording.

There is no competition!

Offering the highest in its class zoom ratio (among lenses with a zoom ratio of 10x or over for full-frame/FX-format interchangeable-lens mirrorless cameras, announced as of March 27, 2024), with approximately 14.2x zoom, the NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR, is ideal for situations where the distance to the subject continuously changes, such as with sporting events, amusement park attractions and parade shows, allowing users to enjoy shooting in a variety of situations with just this one lens.

The NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR may not be the fastest lens available, or even the sharpest at its longest end (as Nikon MFT charts suggest), but it’s a compromise if you want to go beyond the NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR and don’t want to look at lenses from other brands. The only real competitor, though, appears to be the Tamron 18-400mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD, from 2017, which was introduced as the world’s first ultra-telephoto all-in-one zoom lens covering a focal length range from 18mm to 400mm (28mm to 620mm in the 35mm format).

While attaining 22.2x zoom and a focal length of 400mm on the telephoto end, and featuring a compact and lightweight body (121.4mm/705g), the Tamron 18-400mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD is designed for APS-C cameras and part of Tamron’s investment in all-in-one zoom lenses, a project started in 1992, with the AF 28-200mm F/3.8-5.6 Aspherical, a 7.1x zoom, one of the highest among SLR lenses in those days. Tamron has, apparently, slowed down the investment in extreme zooms as more recent all-in-one zooms explore fast aperture designs, as shown by the Tamron, 28-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD, from 2020.

In fact, Tamron’s most recent announcement, on August 2023, is for the launch of the 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD for Nikon Z mount system, introduced as “world’s first mirrorless zoom lens with maximum wide-open aperture of F2” (among the zoom lenses for Nikon Z mount cameras, as of July 2023, according to Tamron). So, there are no lenses from other brands offering coverage like the NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR, as most stop around 300mm at the maximum. That’s the reason why this lens offers “the highest in its class zoom ratio”. Besides, it is “a first among NIKKOR Z lenses”.

Travel light… with just one lens

The NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR adopts a stepping motor (STM) which enables fast autofocus drive, allowing rapid focus on moving subjects. With a minimum focus distance of 0.2 m at the maximum wide-angle position and 1.2 m at the maximum telephoto position, this lens is also suitable for capturing close-ups and tabletop photos at short distances. With a maximum reproduction ratio of 0.35x (at the wide-angle setting), it is possible to capture subjects in a larger size, allowing for delicate depiction, such as with plants.

It’s a lens I would not mind trying for flower photography, to see how it fares compared to the now classic Canon EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 L IS II USM with 0.31x magnification at 400mm (90 cm focus distance), or the more modern Canon RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM, which also focus at 90 cm ( at 500mm) and has a 0.33x maximum magnification. The NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR may not be in the same league – and it’s not intended to be, I believe – in terms of sharpness, but it’s weight and price do make it an option to consider, especially because its zoom range may be adequate if you want to travel light… with just one lens.

The lens comes with a compact, square lens hood that combines superior performance and usability, offering ghosting reduction and enabling zooming operation even when attached inverted. Its distinct shape – with varying profiles on the top, bottom, and sides – allows users to quickly recognise the shooting orientation.

Designed to be dust- and drip-resistant with thorough sealing on various portions including movable parts of the lens barrel to keep dust and water droplets from entering the lens, the NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR offers superior portability and wide-angle to super-telephoto coverage for a wide variety of shooting situations. It is now available on preorder at a suggested price of $1,299.95.