From the NAB Show Floor | Nikon

From the NAB Show Floor | Nikon

Kenny McMillan and Mark Cruz talk Nikon, MRMC, Z Line Lenses, and the industry shocking RED acquisition!

Jose Antunes
April 18, 2024
From the NAB Show Floor | NikonHere is a video you’ll want to watch, because the Nikon at this NAB is the Nikon that now owns RED, and the questions are coming. You’ll have to watch the video to discover more about Nikon lenses and RED!

This 10-minute conversation with Mark Cruz, in which he guides us through the Z family of cameras from Nikon, after an introduction about MRMC and their fantastic products could not end without RED and what the future may bring. Kenny McMillan make the question everybody is asking – will RED use a Nikon mount in the future? -, and you’ll have to watch the video to know more.

NAB 2024 nikon

