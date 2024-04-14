RED DIGITAL CINEMA will bring its latest innovations to NAB 2024, including the all-new V-RAPTOR [X] and V-RAPTOR XL [X], launched as the first-available, large-format cinema camera with a global shutter.

RED will introduce all-new broadcast technologies at NAB to unlock cinematic imagery for broadcast and live event productions, including the RED CINE-BROADCAST MODULE and broadcast color pipeline option.

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show, April 13-18, is the place to be to see latest innovations and line of products and solutions from RED DIGITAL CINEMA, including the all-new V-RAPTOR [X] and V-RAPTOR XL [X], which RED recently launched as the first-available, large-format cinema camera with a global shutter.

RED can be found participating in the NAB Show’s CineCentral in the Central Hall. The education-focused activation allows attendees to take advantage of hands-on learning across a wide range of technology and methods, including dedicated demos of the latest RED products.

RED’s demonstrations will focus on its Global Vision suite of tools, including Extended Highlights and Phantom Track for virtual and live productions. RED will introduce all-new broadcast technologies at NAB to unlock cinematic imagery for broadcast and live event productions, including the RED CINE-BROADCAST MODULE and broadcast color pipeline option.

The new RED CINE-BROADCAST MODULE is compatible with V-RAPTOR XL [X], V-RAPTOR [X] and standard V-RAPTOR and V-RAPTOR XL camera systems. The module unlocks live broadcast with up to two channels of 4K 60P (HDR/SDR) over 12G-SDI, and is IP-broadcast ready with SMPTE ST 2110 (TR-08) and up to a 4K 60P JPEG-XS feed. The module features a LEMO SMPTE 311M/304M hybrid fiber optical cable connector, which connects to a rack mountable 2 RU Base Station.

Additionally, broadcasters will be able to unlock advanced workflows with slow-motion, AI/ML augmentation and live to headset using 8K 120FPS R3Ds by using RED’s license-enabled RED Connect feature.

Broadcast Color pipeline

RED will also unveil the brand-new Broadcast Color pipeline option for the DSMC3 camera lineup. This feature enables live painting of RED cameras in broadcast or streaming environments and allows for on-demand adjustments and multi-camera color matching using traditional broadcast controls. The new firmware-enabled functionality utilizes industry-standard RCPs to control painting parameters in real-time over IP while saving information per frame in the recorded file’s metadata. This new option comes as a standard firmware update for all V-RAPTOR and V-RAPTOR XL variants.

