Specifically designed for RED Digital Cinema cameras, the new B4 to RF Lens Mount from DigitalGlue was awarded a prestigious 2024 NAB Show Product of the Year Award.

The B4 to RF Lens Mount from DigitalGlue enables the use of existing B4 lenses with some of the most advanced digital cinema cameras on the market using the RF Mount.

Meticulously crafted from aircraft-grade aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium, ensuring durability and reliability even in the most demanding filming conditions, the B4 to RF Lens Mount is a product from DigitalGlue, a leader in providing innovative solutions for the film and broadcasting industry.

This state-of-the-art adapter has been specifically designed for RED Digital Cinema Cameras, including the V-RAPTOR, KOMODO, and KOMODO X. In recognition of its innovative design and contribution to the film industry, the B4 to RF Lens Mount was awarded the 2024 NAB Show Product of the Year Award in the Camera Support, Control, and Accessories category.

“We are honored to receive this award and excited about the potential impact of the MC-1 B4 to RF Lens Mount on the film and broadcast industry,” said Philip Grossman, VP of Solutions Architecture and Business Development at DigitalGlue. “Our goal was to create a product that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of professional cinematographers and broadcasters. The ability to utilize existing B4 lenses with the latest RED cameras offers our clients incredible flexibility and cost savings.”

B4 to RF Lens Mount is RED Approved

In fact, the adapter enables the use of existing B4 lenses with some of the most advanced digital cinema cameras on the market, which translates to substantial cost savings for production companies and broadcasters. By eliminating the need to invest in new lenses, organizations can allocate their budgets more efficiently while still producing high-quality cinematic content.

The award-winning MC-1 B4 to RF Lens Mount is RED Approved, confirming its compatibility and performance standards with RED Digital Cinema’s high-resolution cameras. It represents a significant advancement in camera support and accessory technology, providing users with enhanced capabilities to capture compelling visual content. For more information, email [email protected].