RED DIGITAL CINEMA has released two new V-RAPTOR cameras with RED Global Vision, introduced as the first available large format global shutter cinema cameras.

Featuring the acclaimed low-light performance, dynamic range, resolutions, high frame rates and form factor of its V-RAPTOR predecessor, the V-RAPTOR [X] introduces RED Global Vision, which includes an all new 8K VV global shutter sensor, enabling innovative features including Extended Highlights and Phantom Track. Additionally, the V-RAPTOR [X] and V-RAPTOR XL [X] systems offer increased exposure times, a further optimized optical cavity and improved audio performance.

Eighteen years ago, in 2006, RED began a revolution with the 4K RED ONE digital cinema camera. By 2008, RED had released the DSMC (Digital Stills and Motion Camera) system that allowed the same camera to be used on award-winning features, television, commercials, music videos and magazine covers like “Vogue” and “Harper’s Bazaar.” Now the company introduces its latest models, the new V-RAPTOR[X] 8K VV and V-RAPTOR XL [X] 8K VV cameras with RED Global Vision, both now available at RED.com or from any of RED’s authorized premium dealers.

Here is the information shared by RED about the new models:

GLOBAL VISION

RED Global Vision uses the global shutter sensor in V-RAPTOR [X] and V-RAPTOR XL [X] to open unprecedented capabilities. Global Vision’s Extended Highlights mode allows the camera to see color and detail into extreme highlights like never before, providing even softer and more subtle highlight roll-off when in uncontrollable environments, and an overall dynamic range of over 20 stops. Phantom Track dual-capture streamlines any virtual production environment employing GhostFrame or frame-remapping, capturing distinct R3D clips per LED wall view, as well as allowing for monitoring of either view live on-set over each SDI.

The standard V-RAPTOR [X] is priced at $29,995, with the XL version at $44,995.

THE NEW DSMC3 FLAGSHIP SYSTEMS

The V-RAPTOR [X] compact body is built with the keystone features found in the original V-RAPTOR platform, now bolstered by newly engineered in-camera audio pre-amps and an optimized sensor cavity for improved contrast. The V-RAPTOR [X] has 2x 12G SDI’s, capable of unique monitoring views, a locking Canon RF style lens mount for rigid and flexible lens selection, and CFexpress Type B media for up to 800MB/s formats such as 8K at 120fps.

The V-RAPTOR XL [X] is designed to support high-end television and motion picture productions, as well as storytellers requiring an elite all-in-one solution. It features dual-voltage battery support compatible with a wide range of common batteries found on set today, including both 14 V batteries and high-voltage 26 V V-Lock or Gold Mount options. A premier feature remains the built-in electronic ND which allows cinematographers to precisely select their density in 1/4, 1/3, and full-stop increments, providing unrivaled control of exposure and depth of field.

The [X] sensor capabilities reach the exceptional frame-rate performance levels of the V-RAPTOR line even with its global shutter readout. Capturing 8K full sensor at up to 120 frames per second (150fps at 2.4:1), 6K up to 160 fps (200fps at 2.4:1), and 2K (2.4:1) at an incredible 600 frames per seconds. As with the other cameras in RED’s ecosystem, it harnesses RED’s proprietary REDCODE RAW codec, allowing users to capture 16-bit RAW and leveraging RED’s latest IPP2 workflow and color management tools.

“Ever since our sensor team cracked the code for a no-compromise global shutter sensor design in the original KOMODO, customers have been pushing us hard to bring our global shutter technology to our large-format sensors, and today we are happy to deliver beyond our wildest expectations” said RED Digital Cinema President Jarred Land. “We are very proud to not only be at the forefront of global shutter technology but also to be the first company delivering large format global shutter cameras to filmmakers.

“Creating a global shutter sensor while maintaining dynamic range is almost impossible and then on top of that is the addition of an optional Extended Highlights mode. It shows we are pushing image processing far past the limits that were once believed and exceeding 20 stops of dynamic range. V-RAPTOR [X] and V-RAPTOR XL [X] are the result of years of incredibly difficult work internally by our world leading engineers and from the ongoing collaborative work with preeminent partners who bring invaluable experience and perspective to the process from cinema technology to virtual production, volumetric capture and live sports.”

UPGRADE PROGRAM

Along with the introduction of these groundbreaking cameras, RED remains committed to its filmmaker-first approach with upgrade programs available for current V-RAPTOR and V-RAPTOR XL owners to advance into the [X] systems featuring RED Global Vision. Current V-RAPTOR and V-RAPTOR XL owners can upgrade directly via RED. The upgrade program is priced at $12,500 for both V-RAPTOR 8K VV and V-RAPTOR XL 8K VV customers.

“Fundamentally important sensor capabilities, Global Vision, internal ND filter, and improved audio, are all why the [X] camera is going to give storytellers in motion pictures and other high-end productions the images they desire,” said RED Executive Vice President Tommy Rios. “We are thrilled to put these innovations into the hands of our users, and we are equally enthusiastic about our upgrade program for current DSMC3 V-RAPTOR and V-RAPTOR XL shooters, which should allow them to take advantage of these latest breakthroughs.”

BRAND NEW ACCESSORIES

RED also announced all new accessories including the RED Compact EVF Pack and V-RAPTOR Advanced V-Lock Plus & Gold Mount Adapter Plus battery adapters. The EVF Pack, currently available to order at $4,950 (standalone EVF: $3,450), is a single cable monitoring solution for all DSMC3 camera systems, featuring a 1080p micro-OLED display, and user assignable buttons to quickly access tools such as peaking and magnify or assignable to control the camera’s setting such as ISO, FPS and White Balance.

The Advanced Adapter Plus, available soon for $1768, will be sold with the V-RAPTOR Tactical Top Plate and includes all new features including a 6-Pin DC-IN port for continuous power to camera and auxiliary power outputs for additional flexibility and use with external power sources.

For more information on RED V-RAPTOR [X], V-RAPTOR XL [X], RED Compact EVF Pack, and additional accessories, visit RED.com or RED Premium Dealers. Filmmakers can also visit the RED Studios Hollywood Store location or any one of the RED Premium Dealers across the globe to schedule a demo and learn more about the products.