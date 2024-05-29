Cine Gear Expo in Los Angeles will see the return of MRMC to showcase its High-Speed Bolt and Cinebot range, and Red Digital Cinema cameras will be used for the demonstrations.

The Cine Gear Expo exhibition takes place from 7th – 8th June 2024, and for the first time in LA, MRMC will be sharing a booth with the new Nikon group partner… RED Digital Cinema.

MRMC will be once again returning to Cine Gear Expo LA, the premier exhibition for cutting-edge cinematic gear and technology, alongside Camera Control and new Nikon group partners RED Digital Cinema at booth number #244. From June 7-9, 2024, the LA Expo will be held at historic Warner Bros Studios in Burbank, California.

MRMC will be showcasing the High-Speed Bolt and Cinebot range, with a hands-on unit of the Cinebot Mini available to demo for the first time at the show. The Cinebot range has been engineered for simplicity, with a host of user-friendly, simple and portable features ideal for studio owners, content creators, grips, cinematographers and camera operators.

The Cinebot uses the revolutionary Push MOCO technology that allows operators to manually control and record camera positions, helping to make complex camera movements more accessible. Built to be highly portable, it allows for convenient transportation, setup and location work. It can also run up to 10 hours on battery power, providing an extended period of operation without a main power source.

The company’s advanced camera robotics will carry RED Digital Cinema cameras, enhancing the capabilities and versatility of both systems. The KOMODO X, known for its compact and lightweight design, will be paired with the Cinebot Mini, creating a perfect synergy for a variety of on-location shooting scenarios. This combination offers unmatched flexibility and precision, making it ideal for dynamic filming environments.

A new standard for high-end cinematic productions

Meanwhile, the V-RAPTOR-XL, with its full-frame 8K sensor and advanced dynamic range capabilities, will be coupled with the Bolt High Speed Cinebot, which can handle camera payloads of up to 20kg. This powerful pairing promises to deliver stunningly detailed and vibrant visuals, setting a new standard for high-end cinematic productions. Together, these integrations highlight MRMC’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that push the boundaries of filmmaking technology.

“We are excited to be back at Cine Gear and connect with industry professionals and enthusiasts to showcase why MRMC are the Premier company for motion control technology,” said Assaff Rawner, CEO of MRMC. “This event provides an excellent platform to demonstrate our latest advancements and engage with the vibrant filmmaking community in Los Angeles.”

A fitting backdrop for the Cine Gear industry tradeshow, visitors can enjoy outdoor booths on Warner Bros Midwest and French Streets, former home to The Music Man, Bonny and Clyde, and Gilmore Girls. Simultaneously The Friends and Young Sheldon stages will house indoor booths filled with the latest tech from popular equipment vendors.

This year’s Cine Gear Expo at Warner Bros Studios holds much to look forward to—from technology previews, film screenings, educational panels, guild and association presentations, filmmaker talks— to the best mingling in the biz, all under the California sunshine.