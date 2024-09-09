RED DIGITAL CINEMA’s V-RAPTOR XL [X] and V-RAPTOR [X] with Global Vision and powerful phantom track to make IBC debut as the company exhibits its latest cine-broadcast solutions in Amsterdam.

Designed for broadcast and live event productions, the all-new RED CINE-BROADCAST MODULE unlocks live broadcast with up to two channels of 4K 60P (HDR/SDR) over 12G-SDI and is IP-broadcast ready.

RED DIGITAL CINEMA will showcase its latest innovations at the 2024 International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam from September 13-16. Visit RED at booths 8.MS14 and 11.C28 to experience the IBC debut of the large-format global shutter V-RAPTOR XL [X] and V-RAPTOR [X] cinema cameras. RED will also demonstrate its all-new RED CINE-BROADCAST MODULE, designed for broadcast and live event productions.

“RED is proud to be at the forefront of global shutter technology, and we’re thrilled to present these advancements at IBC,” said RED Digital Cinema CEO Keiji Oishi. “Our commitment to pushing the boundaries of image capture technology and bringing the RED cinematic look to broadcast is truly exciting. We can’t wait to connect with our friends and community at IBC, hear their insights, and showcase how we’re shaping the future of visual storytelling.”

Global shutter sensor with Phantom Track technology

At IBC, attendees will have the chance to explore the new V-RAPTOR [X] and V-RAPTOR XL [X] large-format cinema camera systems. RED Global Vision, powered by a global shutter sensor, offers, the company says, “unprecedented capabilities to shoot the most natural and organic imagery possible. The Extended Highlights mode of Global Vision enables the camera to capture colors and details in extreme highlights more effectively, providing a smoother and more subtle highlight roll-off, even in challenging lighting conditions and uncontrollable environments. The V-RAPTOR systems excel in low-light circumstances, offering an impressive dynamic range of over 20 stops to capture subtle details and nuances while preserving color fidelity and accuracy.”

The new global shutter sensor includes Phantom Track dual-capture technology. This feature simplifies virtual production setups that use GhostFrame or frame-remapping by allowing the camera to capture two distinct scenes (R3D clips) with one camera. It also supports live monitoring of either view live on set.

The new RED CINE-BROADCAST MODULE, which is one of the highlights of the event, is compatible with V-RAPTOR XL [X], V-RAPTOR [X] and standard V-RAPTOR and V-RAPTOR XL camera systems. The module unlocks live broadcast with up to two channels of 4K 60P (HDR/SDR) over 12G-SDI and is IP-broadcast ready with SMPTE ST 2110 (TR-08) and up to a 4K 60P JPEG-XS feed. The module features a LEMO SMPTE 311M/304M hybrid fiber optical cable connector, which connects to a rack mountable 2R Full Rack or a 4R Half Rack Base Station.

Broadcasters can unlock advanced workflows with slow-motion, AI/ML augmentation and live to headset using 8K 120FPS R3Ds by using RED’s license-enabled RED Connect feature.

RED’s new Broadcast Color pipeline option for the DSMC3 camera lineup will enable live painting of RED cameras in broadcast or streaming environments and allow for on-demand adjustments and multi-camera color matching using traditional broadcast controls. The new firmware-enabled functionality utilizes industry-standard RCPs to control painting parameters in real-time over IP while saving information per frame in the recorded file’s metadata. This new option comes as a standard firmware update for all V-RAPTOR and V-RAPTOR XL variants.

RED on the IBC floor

RED can be found alongside Nikon and fellow Nikon Group partner Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC) in Hall 11, stand C28, where RED demos will include the Cine-Broadcast demo with V-RAPTOR XL [X] + FUJINON Duvo HZK14-100mm, RED Cine Broadcast Module + Base Station, Broadcast color workflow and Cyanview RCP. RED’s KOMODO-X and KOMODO will be featured on MRMC sliders on the stand.

RED also has a meeting and demo suite in Hall 8A, room MS14, showcasing their full portfolio of products including an additional RED Cine-Broadcast demo, a live Phantom Track demo, live RED Connect demo and the opportunity to get hands-on with the V-RAPTOR [X], KOMODO-X and KOMODO camera systems.

RED’s technology will be incorporated into select partner booths, including the following:

Dell – Showcasing RED integration with NVIDIA Holoscan for Media, the software-defined, AI-enabled platform for live media.

Fujifilm – Featuring a full demonstration of the RED Cine-Broadcast system.

INFiLED, ROE Visual, Absen / Brompton, AOTO / VP Nordic and Kino Flo will all be featuring live displays of the all-new RED Global Vision Phantom Track functionality.

Matrox – A live RED Connect demo over SMPTE 2110 JPG-XS.

Additional partner booth activity will occur at the Skaarhoj, Mo-Sys and LG booths.

For more information about the latest RED technologies and where to find RED at IBC, visit www.RED.com.