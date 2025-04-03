RED DIGITAL CINEMA will showcase its latest innovations at NAB 2025, where visitors to RED can experience hands-on demonstrations of the newest generation of RED’s broadcast solutions and cinema cameras.

The all-new RED V-RAPTOR [X] and KOMODO-X with Nikon’s premier Z Mount will be a highlight at NAB, as the company demonstrates its powerful cine-broadcast solutions live on NAB Show Floor.

RED will be showcasing its advanced Cine-Broadcast Module, which is now available for productions worldwide. Compatible with V-RAPTOR XL [X], V-RAPTOR [X] and standard V-RAPTOR and V-RAPTOR XL camera systems, the module supports live broadcasting of up to two channels of 4K 60P (HDR/SDR) via 12G-SDI and IP broadcasting compliant with SMPTE ST 2110 (TR-08) and up to a 4K 60P JPEG-XS feed.

The company says that it features a robust LEMO SMPTE 311M/304M hybrid fiber optical cable connector linked to a rack-mountable 2U full rack or 4U half rack base station. The module further expands workflows with advanced slow motion, AI/ML enhancements, and real-time 8K 120FPS R3D streaming through the RED Connect license-enabled feature.

“RED is excited to share our groundbreaking Cine-Broadcast Module on the NAB show floor this year,” said RED CEO Keiji Oishi. “This innovative technology will enhance productions worldwide by seamlessly blending cinematic and live broadcast imagery.”

CBS Sports will be integrating the Cine-Broadcast Module into some of its productions, showcasing the high cinematic image quality of the RED camera systems.

RED’s demo at NAB will also feature the new advanced Broadcast Color pipeline, which enables live painting of RED cameras in broadcast or streaming environments and allows for on-demand adjustments and multi-camera color matching using traditional broadcast controls. This latest functionality, which comes in a firmware update for V-RAPTOR XL and V-RAPTOR cameras, utilizes industry-standard RCPs to control painting parameters in real time over IP while saving information per frame in the recorded file’s metadata.

RED is excited to present a newly available integration with EVS’ XT-VIA® live production server, which allows broadcasters to enhance their workflows with up to 4x super-slow-motion at 4K and 8x at 1080p, while simultaneously delivering two baseband channels through the RED Cine-Broadcast Module. This capability is powered by RED’s license-enabled RED Connect feature, which enables IP live streaming of R3Ds and unlocks advanced workflows, including real-time AI/ML augmentation and live-to-headset using 8K 120FPS R3Ds. These advanced workflows are capable due to a close integration with NVIDIA GPUs, including the NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPU and NVIDIA L40S GPU for real-time image processing.

“The successful integration of RED’s cutting-edge cameras with our XT-VIA server expands the range of UHD high frame rate solutions available to the market,” said EVS Product Marketing Manager Ignacio Revuelto. “This not only paves the way for cinematic quality cameras to elevate sports productions but could also accelerate the deployment of our LSM-VIA system’s latest replay and zoom capabilities—delivering crystal-clear 1080p output from 4K sources. We’re excited to showcase these advancements at NAB and empower operators with even greater precision and creative flexibility.”

The all-new RED V-RAPTOR [X] and KOMODO-X with Nikon’s premier Z Mount will be a highlight at NAB. Red Digital Cinema, which is now a Nikon company, notes that these new camera variants offer tremendous flexibility in lens selection and provide a comprehensive capture solution—from lens to sensor to codec. With a shallower flange depth and a wider diameter, the Nikon Z Mount enables lens designs with higher sharpness and superior aberration control. The Z lens delivers unrivaled low-light performance and edge-to-edge detail, as well as autofocus performance on both the V-RAPTOR [X] and KOMODO-X cameras.

RED’s V-RAPTOR [X] Z MOUNT features unmatched low-light performance, dynamic range, resolution, high frame rates, and an industry-leading 8K VV global shutter large-format sensor. RED’s KOMODO-X Z MOUNT features a 6K S35 global shutter sensor and frame rates at 6K 80P and 4K 120P, all in a form factor measuring only 4x4x5 inches and 2.6 lbs.

Conference-goers will also have the opportunity to see the latest RED Digital Cinema and Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC) bundled offering, which includes the powerful combination of the RED KOMODO-X and the MRMC SR-1 with power zoom lens that combines cutting-edge image and lens technologies with a highly controllable and precise pan-tilt-zoom system. RED’s cameras and innovations can be seen throughout the NAB Show, at different booth besides those from Nikon, MRMC and RED.