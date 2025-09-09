RED DIGITAL CINEMA Adds V-RAPTOR XE to Unrivaled Z Cinema Lineup

RED DIGITAL CINEMA® is unveiling the new V-RAPTOR XE at the IBC Conference (#11c20a ) in Amsterdam this week. The newest addition to its acclaimed Z Cinema camera lineup, this streamlined version of the revolutionary V-RAPTOR [X] curates the essential tools for cinematic storytelling. The XE will also offer improved boot time as well as all-new sensor optimization for more efficient use of power via a soon-to-be-released firmware update. Designed for independent creators who demand uncompromising image quality, the V-RAPTOR XE delivers large-format, cinema-grade features at a more accessible $14,995 price point.

The new camera retains RED’s industry-leading 8K large-format (VV) global shutter sensor found in the V-RAPTOR [X] series, ensuring the cinematic image fidelity, dynamic range, and low-light performance that filmmakers around the world know and trust.

“The V-RAPTOR XE offers a versatile and efficient option for filmmakers shooting in large format—without having to sacrifice the core image quality that defines our reputation for excellence,” said RED Digital Cinema CEO Keiji Oishi. “This camera is ideal for indie filmmakers, documentarians, commercial shooters and storytellers who require cinema-grade visuals without the need for every advanced feature found in a fully loaded model. As the filmmaking landscape continues to evolve, the V-RAPTOR XE camera will extend the power of RED even further.”

“E” is for Essentials

The V-RAPTOR XE is built around the essentials of modern filmmaking. Key features include:

8K VV up to 60fps, 6K S35 up to 80fps, 4K up to 120fps, and 2K up to 240fps

Industry-leading sensor technology with an advanced 8K large-format (VV) global shutter sensor

Significantly reduced boot time and sensor power consumption (with upcoming firmware update)

Iconic RED DNA with extraordinary image quality

Unmatched low-light capabilities (17 stops)

Available with RF Mount or Nikon Z Mount for ultimate lens flexibility

Compact body at just over 4 lbs. that allows for tremendous flexibility in any shooting environment

Compatibility with V-RAPTOR accessories

RED V-RAPTOR XE Pricing, Availability, and Options

The V-RAPTOR XE is available to order today and will begin shipping in October. Also available is the V-RAPTOR XE Cine Essentials Pack ($19,995), which includes the XE camera, a PL w/ Electronic ND Filter Adapter Pack, a DSMC3™ RED® Touch 7.0“ LCD, and the Outrigger Handle.

Trade-in Paths for KOMODO Customers

RED announced an exciting new trade-in path for all current KOMODO and KOMODO-X camera owners to receive credit towards the purchase of the new V-RAPTOR XE or V-RAPTOR [X] camera or pack. This is the first trade-in opportunity offered to owners of the original KOMODO. More information on the trade-in process and eligibility can be found on RED.com.

Future Upgrades

V-RAPTOR XE owners who later want to expand to the V-RAPTOR [X] feature set will be able to have their XE camera fully upgraded.

“RED remains committed to developing a robust lineup of advanced, high-quality, and reliable cinema cameras—and to making them broadly accessible to filmmakers at every level,“ added Oishi.

For comprehensive technical specifications of the V-RAPTOR XE and direct comparisons across the full cinema camera lineup, visit RED.com. Filmmakers can also schedule a demo by visiting RED.com/request-a-demo.