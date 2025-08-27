MRMC to redefine production at IBC2025 with Cinebot Nano and RPS-LT unveilings and a dedicated MRMC Broadcast area shared with RED, to show the future of dynamic virtual production workflows.

IBC2025 attendees will have a chance to discover how the combined power of MRMC’s robotics, Nikon’s imaging technologies, and RED’s cinematic cameras helps to redefine production and broadcast workflows.

Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC), a Nikon company and a global leader in robotic camera systems, announced recently its presence at IBC 2025 from September 12-15, 2025, at the RAI Amsterdam, with new products. Now the company reveals a bit more about its presence at the event: once again exhibiting alongside Nikon and RED Digital Cinema (another Nikon company), MRMC will highlight a powerful and unified vision for the future of broadcast and cinematic production, including the launch of two new groundbreaking products: the Cinebot Nano and the RPS-LT (Roaming Pedestal System with robotic arm), as ProVideo Coalition mentioned in earlier news.

Building on the collaborative relationship between the companies, the exhibit will showcase a range of seamless workflows that demonstrate the combined power of MRMC’s robotics, Nikon’s imaging technologies, and RED’s cinematic cameras. This year’s show will provide attendees with a first-hand look at how these integrated solutions are redefining what is possible in modern content creation, from high-end virtual production to dynamic live broadcast.

Here is the information shared by MRMC about the event:

Showcasing Collaborative Broadcast Workflows with RED and Disguise

This year at IBC, attendees will be able to visit a dedicated MRMC Broadcast area shared with RED. This space will be a showcase for MRMC’s new award-winning RPS-C2 (Roaming Pedestal System) with a lift column, and the latest addition, the RPS-LT, a variant option with a robotic arm. Also on display will be the RLS (Rail Lift System) with the AFC (Agile, Fast and Compact) robotic head mounted with a RED V-Raptor (X) camera using Phantom Track Recording Mode, which will be demonstrating how these track-based robotics can seamlessly integrate into dynamic virtual production workflows, powered by Disguise. The immersive environment will feature dynamic backdrops with scenes that transition from day to night, showcasing the true power and flexibility of the integrated solutions.

In addition, there will be hands-on demos of the Slidekamera Orion Slider with the Bullhead Studio multi-axis robot head, and a dedicated section for Sports broadcast robotics.

Enhancing Studio Flexibility with the RPS-LT (Roaming Pedestal System with robotic arm)

The new RPS-LT is a next-generation free-roaming camera robotic system mounted with the compact Studiobot LT 6-axes arm. Designed for high-end broadcast studios, this new system brings MRMC’s core technology of robotic camera arm platforms to a roaming pedestal. Providing smooth, class leading motion, the RPS-LT enables broadcasters to capture otherwise challenging dynamic camera angles with ease and complete creative freedom.

A key selling point is the integrated LIDAR system provided by industry leader’s SICK, which will provide MRMC’s roaming pedestal range with ultimate precision for positioning and safety. Intelligent choreography and built-in collision avoidance ensure multiple units can operate safely within a studio with seamless movement. The MRMC RPS represents a product-defining evolution built on the need to solve common issues experienced with many free roaming pedestal offerings currently on the market. Specifically, the MRMC RPS has three steering wheel trucks, each with two driven wheels designed to deliver perfectly balanced power. With the option to pair with a teleprompter, broadcasters can maintain perfect on-camera delivery while staying fully immersed in the creative process.

Introducing the Cinebot Nano: Ultra-Portable, Affordable Motion Control for Modern Content Creators

The Motion Control area will feature the new Cinebot Nano at IBC for the first time, a compact, nine-axis motion control robot designed for solo filmmakers and content creators. With a 7kg camera payload, one-meter reach and speeds up to one meter per second, the Cinebot Nano delivers smooth repeatable moves in tight studios or remote locations. The system packs neatly into three cases, remaining under air travel limits.

Cinebot Nano runs on MRMC’s simplified Flair Lite software, that provides an intuitive interface that strips back complexity without compromising on creative precision. The system also features Push Moco keyframing. Starting at £20k GBP, it brings affordability in the world of professional motion control.

Alongside the new Cinebot Nano will be its big brothers, the Cinebot Mini and Cinebot Max. This immersive interactive showcase will highlight the power of motion control and robotic precision in professional content creation and IBC attendees will have the opportunity to get hands-on and interact with the Cinebots, shooting objects on the stand. RED Komodo cameras will be mounted on the Cinebots for demonstration.

Assaff Rawner, CEO of MRMC commented: “We are looking forward to IBC2025 and being in Amsterdam once again, especially with such landmark new products. The Cinebot Nano and RPS-LT showcase how we continue to evolve our technologies to meet the needs of our customers across the film and broadcast industries.”