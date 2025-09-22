On display at IBC2025 and launching soon, the YoloCam S3 is, according to YoloLiv, the ultimate 4K AI-powered webcam designed specifically for creators and professionals.

With an ultra-large 1/1.3” CMOS sensor, “possibly the largest sensor ever in a webcam”, according to YoloLiv, the YoloCam S3 aims to revolutionize live streaming, podcasting, and video calls.

At IBC2025, in Amsterdam, YoloLiv showed its range of products, from the powerhouse YoloBox Extreme to the M43 streaming camera with smart autofocus, YoloCam S7, designed for creators, or the highly anticipated 4K PTZ camera YoloCam P7, designed to seamlessly integrate with YoloBox and create a complete live streaming ecosystem. The company also showed the new YoloCam S3, introduced as the ultimate 4K AI-powered webcam.

With a suggested retail price of $199, the YoloCam S3 is set to revolutionize live streaming, podcasting, and video calls, according to YoloLiv, as its larger sensor – a 1/1.3” CMOS sensor, delivering true 4K clarity – combined with precision optics and AI-powered detail, “provides an unparalleled visual experience that sets a new standard for webcam quality.”

With a focal length of 24 mm (35mm format equivalent) and an f/1.85 aperture, tailor-made for desk setups, the YoloCam S3 easily attach to laptops or monitors with the included magnetic mount that offers you greater flexibility when choosing where to set the camera up. The 1/4-inch mounting thread also lets you connect a tripod for added versatility.

Key features of the YoloCam S3 include support for video streams up to 4K at 30 fps and 1080p at 60 fps through a USB-C 3.0 (aka 3.2 Gen 1) connection, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) with zero lag and no blur, so you never miss a close-up moment, delivering “a crisp 1080p output even in 4x Digital Zoom”.

YoloLiv says that the YoloCam S3 “delivers superb images straight from the camera, while still offering complete manual DSLR-like controls for personalized fine-tuning” allowing users to “precisely adjust contrast, sharpness, saturation, exposure, white balance, autofocus, color grading with ease” and includes Pro Color Grading which, YoloLiv claims, allows users to “get precision color grading like DaVinci Resolve with an extremely easy-to-use interface.”

Image processing that allows users to “experience 2.5x better & enhanced face visibility with finer image details in difficult light, with AI automatically-tuned auto-exposure, auto white balance, noise reduction” is part of the package. HDR support, so users can experience true-to-life imaging with HDR, perfecting both shadows and highlights in any light, is also included.