Available in Gunmetal Gray and Tundra Green, with a futuristic “cyber mech” aesthetic, the new Viltrox Spark Z3 TTL On-camera Flash is a pocket size lighting solution with a price of $54.99.

Compact enough to fit in the palm of the hand, the Spark Z3 combines intelligent TTL automation and precise manual control to craft custom lighting effects with cinematic precision.

Available in dedicated versions for Nikon (Z3-N) and Fujifilm (Z3-F), with Sony (Z3-S) and Canon (Z3-C) versions coming soon, ensuring broad system compatibility for creators worldwide, the Viltrox Spark Z3 TTL On-camera Flash is not just a flash: it’s a creative statement piece for today’s photographers and content creators.

The Spark Z3 blends, Viltrox claims, “cutting-edge lighting performance” with a matte metallic body, accented with geometric lines and a translucent “light core,” that reflects a futuristic Cyber Mech aesthetic. Available in Gunmetal Gray and Tundra Green, its lightweight yet robust structure blends strength with style, making it both a tool and a statement piece.

Viltrox unveiled the Spark Z3 at IBC2025, where the company also announced a diverse portfolio of upcoming products, including new autofocus lenses, and intelligent optical solutions designed to enhance creative workflows. The flash, now available, features TTL Auto Mode where pre-flash metering intelligently balances light output for natural fill, letting beginners capture perfect shots instantly, and a M Manual Mode for creative control, which fine-tunes brightness across a 7-level power range (1/64–1/1) to craft custom lighting effects with cinematic precision.

Viltrox says that “whether shooting portraits at golden hour, neon-lit street scenes, or low-light interiors, Spark Z3 ensures balanced illumination that highlights both subject and atmosphere with clarity and depth”. The 26Ws output with 7-stop adjustment delivers versatility for stills, portraits, and creative scenes while the 1-second full-power recycle ensures uninterrupted shooting and decisive moment capture. Viltrox adds that “up to 650 full-power flashes per charge keep inspiration flowing, with USB-C 70-minute fast charging and support for charging while in use.”

Designed as an on-camera flash, the Viltrox Spark Z3 features built-in optical triggering for flexible off-camera setups, with two modes:

S1 Sync Trigger Mode: Wireless multi-flash triggering for studio-style creativity.

S2 Anti-Preflash Mode: Prevents pre-flash interference, ensuring stable results in complex lighting setups.

Weighing only 144g and measuring 78.4 × 67.2 × 55.9mm, the Spark Z3 slips easily into a pocket or bag, making it the perfect companion for travel, street, or event photography. Compact yet powerful, it redefines what a pocket flash can achieve.