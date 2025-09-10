Viltrox will unveil a diverse portfolio of upcoming products at IBC2025, including new autofocus lenses, a next-generation TTL flash, and intelligent optical solutions designed to enhance creative workflows.

From the first lens in the new EVO series to an innovative adapter integrating artificial intelligence to expand focusing capabilities, Viltrox will show at the event the brand’s latest advances in lens and imaging technology.

Viltrox started September announcing that the company has joined the L-Mount Alliance and is now sitting alongside the alliance’s founding members Leica Camera AG, SIGMA, and Panasonic, as well as Ernst Leitz Wetzlar, DJI, ASTRODESIGN, SAMYANG Optics, Blackmagic Design, and SIRUI. Now the company heads to Amsterdam to show its most recent innovations. You’ll find Viltrox at Hall 11, Booth A09, RAI Amsterdam, September 12–15.

Here are the product highlights from Viltrox at IBC2025:

AF 50mm F1.4 Pro – a professional-grade full-frame lens delivering exceptional sharpness and outstanding low-light performance.

a professional-grade full-frame lens delivering exceptional sharpness and outstanding low-light performance. AF 9mm F2.8 Air (APS-C) & AF 14mm F4.0 Air (Full-Frame) – ultra-wide lenses from the lightweight Air series, engineered for creators who prioritize portability without compromising quality.

ultra-wide lenses from the lightweight Air series, engineered for creators who prioritize portability without compromising quality. AF 85mm F2.0 EVO – the first lens in the new EVO series, combining refined optics with a modern design language.

the first lens in the new EVO series, combining refined optics with a modern design language. Z3 TTL Camera Flash – featuring a unique mech-inspired design with powerful lighting control.

featuring a unique mech-inspired design with powerful lighting control. Nexus AI Autofocus Adapter – an innovative adapter integrating artificial intelligence to expand focusing capabilities.

Beyond first-look products, Viltrox will present its broader ecosystem, including the LAB, Pro, and Air lens series, the DL-mount lineup for DJI Ronin 4D and Inspire 3, and the Epic 1.33X anamorphic cine lenses. Together, this range underscores Viltrox’s commitment to empowering photographers, filmmakers, and hybrid creators with versatile tools that elevate visual storytelling.

Under the theme “Powering Every Vision,” Viltrox highlights its mission to provide reliable, high-quality, and customizable optical solutions that inspire creativity and innovation worldwide. Viltrox invites industry professionals, creators, and media representatives to visit the company’s space at RAI Amsterdam, to experience the next generation of imaging solutions firsthand.