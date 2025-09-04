Viltrox started September announcing the release of the AF 56mm F1.2 Pro E and XF (APS-C) lenses, giving users masterful control of light and bokeh with a lens ideal for powerful portraits.

According to Viltrox, “the AF 56mm F1.2 Pro lenses’ professional grade optical design delivers astonishingly high resolution from center to edge.”

Designed to take full advantage of the capabilities of higher-megapixel cameras, the Viltrox AF 56mm F1.2 Pro, available for both Sony E-mount and Fujifilm XF-mount allow users o explore their cameras to the maximum. Even after extensive post-cropping or enlargement, the lens, Viltrox claims, “faithfully preserves image detail, with incredible sharpness and clarity. Ideal for expressive portraits, the F1.2 aperture creates stunning depth and dimensional layering for a mesmerizing artistic impact.”

The F1.2 ultra-large aperture delivers impeccable bokeh, Viltrox adds, “facilitating more layered images through a shallow depth of field, rendering dreamy background blur, and highlighting subjects clearly. There is a smooth transition between in-focus and out-of-focus areas. The large aperture’s greater light intake allows faster shutter speeds and lower ISO, delivering refined, detail-rich images in both low-light and well-lit environments.”

According to the company, “the precisely engineered optical design of 13 elements in 8 groups achieves peak aberration control and onion ring bokeh control even at 1.2 aperture, delivering consistent sharpness and clarity right across the frame. This is aided by Viltrox’s advanced HD nano coating. The ultra-large precision aspherical lens works together with an ED (extra-low dispersion) lens that effectively corrects axial chromatic aberration, delivering crisp, color-fringe-free images. The 3 HR (High-refractive) elements strike the perfect balance of portability and optical excellence, making this lens a natural fit for compact APS-C camera systems.”

Viltrox’s patented HyperVCM motor provides faster and more precise focusing, while reducing vibration for smooth, silent performance – ideal for quickly capturing shots, and for fast-moving subjects. The silent operation and minimal focus breathing ensure a smooth and professional feel for video.

The lens features high-grade weather-sealed construction with a high-strength forged aluminum alloy body. The matte black finish and protective coatings resist scratches, wear and lens contamination, while rubber seals keep out dust, splashes, and moisture – ensuring reliable performance, even in challenging outdoor environments.

The lens has a suggested retail price of $580 / €599 / £530 . Follow the links to know more about the Viltrox AF 56mm F1.2 Pro E and the Viltrox AF 56mm F1.2 Pro XF.