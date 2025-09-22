Viltrox announced two new ultra-wide autofocus prime lenses to the lightweight Air Series: the AF 9mm F2.8 Air and the AF 14mm F4.0 Air for full-frame systems. Price? $199 USD!

For creators on the move who need lightweight, accessible, high-performance ultra-wide lens choices, Viltrox introduces the AF 9mm F2.8 Air (APS-C) and AF 14mm F4.0 Air (Full-Frame) lenses.

Viltrox expands its popular, lightweight Air Series with two new solutions for those who want to travel light, the AF 9mm F2.8 Air for APS-C cameras (available with E, Z and XF mounts) and the AF 14mm F4.0 Air for full-frame systems (FE/Z mounts). Weighing less than 190 grams, the new lenses expand creative possibilities for the many photographers and video makers who are seeing the need for lightweight, accessible, high-performance ultra-wide lens choices.

By introducing both these lenses at the same time, Viltrox is providing a complete prime lens solution for creators across both APS-C and full-frame systems. The launch – which happens right after the lenses were shown at IBC2025 – reinforces Viltrox’s mission to make expansive image-making more accessible – removing the weight and cost barriers that have traditionally limited ultra-wide-angle photography.

Viltrox AF 9mm F2.8 Air

The AF 9mm F2.8 Air delivers ultra-wide versatility in a remarkably compact design. With a 113.8° field of view (equivalent to 13.5mm), it is well-suited for landscapes, architecture, and vlogging. Its fast, large f2.8 aperture enhances low-light shooting while also offering subject isolation. The optical design includes 13 elements in 11 groups – with 3 ED (Extra-low dispersion) lenses, 3 HR (high-refractive index) lenses, and 2 aspherical lenses – for sharpness and control across the frame.

Despite its advanced construction, the lens weighs just 175 grams in E and XF mounts, making it ideal for travel and on-the-go shooting. With a minimum focus distance of 0.13 meters and 0.15x magnification, it also supports creative close-ups. The STM autofocus motor ensures smooth, quiet, and accurate focusing, fully compatible with modern eye and face detection systems for both stills and video.

Viltrox AF 14mm F4.0 Air

The AF 14mm F4.0 Air brings a similarly compact approach to full-frame shooting. The 112° field of view, captures sweeping landscapes, cityscapes, interiors, and even astrophotography views – all with clarity and impact. The F4.0 aperture is balanced for sharpness and distortion control, while the 12-element, 9-group design – featuring 4 ED, 2 HR, and 2 aspherical lenses – ensures professional-grade optical performance.

At just 170 grams in FE mount and 185 grams in the Z mount version, it is exceptionally portable. A minimum focusing distance of 0.13 meters with 0.23x maximum magnification makes it particularly useful for capturing rich details at close range and emphasizing dramatic foregrounds. Like its 9mm F2.8 APS-C counterpart, an STM autofocus motor provides accurate, silent focusing and advanced subject tracking with eye and face detection.

With the introduction of these two new prime lenses, Viltrox aims to remove longstanding barriers to ultra-wide creativity. Traditionally, such lenses have been defined by heavy builds, high prices, or optical compromises.

Viltrox’s new Air lenses overturn those expectations with pocket-sized portability, reliable autofocus, optimized for stills and video, and sophisticated optical designs that suppress flare and ghosting. At an entry price of just $199 USD, both the AF 9mm F2.8 Air and AF 14mm F4.0 Air make ultra-wide image-making available to a much broader audience.

Both lenses are available worldwide at a retail price of $199 USD / €229 / £190 through authorized dealers and the official Viltrox store.