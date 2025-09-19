It should not surprise anyone by now: Nikon will enter the cinema market with its own Z CINEMA family, cameras and lenses, a development that seems like the logical step after the company acquired RED.

Nikon showed the new Nikon ZR cinema camera at IBC2025 and while at the show it confirmed that Z CINEMA lenses are being developed. Leitz also showed at the event its HEKTOR Z-mount cinema lenses…

The NIKKOR Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ, introduced early this year, was the first sign that Nikon is serious about creating solutions for filmmakers under its own name. The recently announced Nikon ZR is the next step in that path. But now, in an interview published by Digital Camera World, Nikon confirmed that it is developing a complete line of Z CINEMA lenses to go with the camera… and further Nikon models to be launched in the future.

While the NIKKOR Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ is a hybrid lens with video as an important component… and a good first solution for anyone buying the new Nikon ZR, the future Z CINEMA lenses will be designed for video. The Nikkor Cinema lenses, Nikon executive Aihara Takashi told Digital Camera World, are being developed after extensive research with RED, “to understand the needs in the cinema industry.” It will take a while for the new products to be officially announced, but due to the synergy with RED it’s easy to see what’s coming next.

The Nikon ZR is the first cinema camera with the Nikon name and a Z mount, but the cooperation with RED already led to the introduction of the Red Raptor X, Red Komodo X and the new Red Raptor XE, all with Z mount, meaning the Z CINEMA line already has four cameras ready to use the new lenses. New Nikon cinema cameras, which will probably maintain the ZR name (the “R” a clear way to refer to RED’s participation in the development) will, no doubt, join the Nikon ZR.

The announcement of the launch of the new V-RAPTOR XE digital cinema camera, which was released on September 10, 2025, is another sign of what’s coming. The new camera retains RED’s industry-leading 8K large format (VV) global shutter sensor found in the V-RAPTOR [X] series, ensuring cinematic image fidelity, dynamic range, and low-light performance that filmmakers around the world trust. Nikon and RED confirm that they will meet a wide range of needs in film production with an extensive lineup of cinema-oriented products under the Z CINEMA series.

The news suggest that there are some interesting times ahead. Nikon has already signed a Z-mount license agreement with Leitz, and the company had its own Z-mount new lenses on display at IBC2025: the Leitz HEKTOR lenses, a series of six full frame prime lenses that support multiple formats through user-interchangeable mirrorless mounts (E, L, RF, Z). The focal lengths are 18, 25, 35, 50, 73 and 100mm, all at T2.1. Each lens is fully manual with matched focus and iris ring spacing for quick lens changes. The 120° focus rotation makes them easy to work with by hand as well. The lenses are compact and lightweight with an 80mm diameter (all) and a 77mm screw-in filter thread (except the 18mm). The 9-blade iris remains circular through all stops to create a consistency in the out-of-focus areas.

Paving the way for what’s next, Z CINEMA has already launched its official Instagram account. Through this platform, Nikon will provide timely updates on new products, upcoming events, and other information of interest to filmmakers and content creators. The company encourages all those interested in the latest developments from Z CINEMA to follow the account and stay informed.