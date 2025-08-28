Mavis announces advanced integration of NDI technology for its iPhone and iPad Camera app, making Mavis Camera one of the most comprehensive mobile NDI solutions available.

The integration of NDI significantly expands capabilities for professional production, remote collaboration, and cloud workflows, as it unlocks new creative workflows for iPhone and iPad.

This powerful new feature – which has been HX3 certified – added to the Mavis Camera app significantly expands capabilities for professional production, remote collaboration, and cloud workflows, as it broadcast-quality video streaming, enhanced monitoring, and flexible conversion between NDI streams and popular cloud-based services directly on a mobile device.

NDI (Network Device Interface) is widely recognised as the industry standard for IP-based video transmission, and with this integration, Mavis Camera becomes one of the most comprehensive mobile NDI solutions available. Users can now effortlessly send or receive NDI streams, leveraging the latest NDI 6 enhancements, including support for both high-quality Full NDI and bandwidth- efficient NDI HX3, when receiving streams. Send options include broadcast-ready codecs such as H.264, HEVC, and HEVC 10-bit, ensuring excellent image quality with optimised network efficiency and extremely low latency.

In addition to its comprehensive video capabilities, Mavis Camera can receive up to 8 channels of audio via NDI. Each channel can be individually recorded alongside both video and NDI timecode tracks, allowing precise control and flexibility for audio professionals and editors in post-production.

“Seeing NDI implemented in Mavis is a clear sign of where the industry is heading,” said Roberto Musso, NDI Technical Director (aka Dr. NDI). “High-end video production is no longer tied to dedicated hardware, it’s now accessible on the devices we carry every day. This is not just about convenience; it’s about unlocking new creative workflows, anywhere.”

Uniquely, Mavis Camera also acts as a powerful on-the-go NDI converter, providing NDI video feeds for use with Adobe Frame.io, Mavis C2C, SRT, and RTMP workflows directly from an iOS device. This innovation provides greater flexibility, transforming an iPhone or iPad into a versatile tool for professional-grade production workflows.

The new version brings sophisticated multicast capabilities, with comprehensive group management, enabling multiple NDI streams within complex production environments.

Phil Watten, Mavis CTO, remarked: “Our integration of NDI represents a significant step forward for the technical possibilities of mobile video production. By harnessing the power of NDI directly on a mobile device, we empower creators, broadcasters, and production teams with unmatched flexibility.”

The recently announced integration of Mavis Camera with Atomos’ Ninja Phone – a 10-bit video encoder that connects Mavis Camera with professional mirrorless cameras – significantly ups the potential image quality of NDI workflows, including full HDR support introduced with NDI 6.

The Mavis Camera app is a free download available from the App Store. Full NDI functionality can be unlocked with a one-time In-App Purchase of USD $29.99 (local conversions apply).

Mavis will be at IBC2025, where you can check the new features and discover all about the upcoming products from the company, being announced at IBC2025. Mavis will be on the Grass Valley booth (9.A01).