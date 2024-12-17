Hot on the heels of adding 4K UHD support to Ninja Phone, Atomos announces Camera to Cloud certification for Frame.io, an Adobe company, with immediate effect.

Camera to Cloud with Frame.io is another major new enhancement for Ninja Phone and it’s FREE.

Ninja Phone connects professional cameras and lenses via HDMI to an iPhone 15/16 Pro or Pro Max, or compatible iPad Pro, and records directly to 10-bit ProRes or H.265 10-bit, all while displaying superb images on the iPhone or iPad’s outstanding OLED HDR monitor and streaming up to 4K. Now it allows users to connect to Camera Cloud, expanding the number of workflow options available.

Atomos says that “Camera to Cloud with Frame.io is a major enhancement for Ninja Phone, which is capable of recording and uploading H.264, H.265 (HEVC) or 10-bit H.265 media files, at bitrates up to an astonishing 70 Mb/s” and explains how the system works:

“You simply log into your Frame.io account directly from the app, choose your compression settings, and start shooting. It’s as easy as that,” commented Jeromy Young, Atomos CEO. “We’ve tried to make it intuitive, to match the iOS experience, with top notch image quality that makes it possible to go straight to social media from the cloud. Camera to Cloud is all about saving time, but with Ninja Phone and Frame.io you don’t sacrifice quality.”

Frame.io is a cloud-based collaboration tool that helps creative teams organize, review, centralize, and manage media throughout the creative process.

Adobe is supporting the certification by offering three-month extended free trials of Frame.io V4 Pro plans upon registration of the Ninja Phone. This offer applies to new Frame.io accounts only.

Ninja Phone costs USD/EUR 399 (GBP 339, AUD 629), excluding local sales taxes, and is available from Atomos authorized resellers now.