At IBC 2024, Atomos announces major feature updates for Ninja Phone, including 4K and 4K DCI Apple ProRes recording, monitoring, and 10-bit H.265 streaming and playback and more.

An upcoming free of charge firmware update for Ninja Phone previewed at IBC, means all Ninja Phone users will be able to record and play back 4Kp 24/25/30 and 4K DCI 24/25/30 on their iPhone.

Ninja Phone connects professional cameras and lenses via HDMI to an iPhone 15/16 Pro or Pro Max – and now iPad Pro – and records directly to 10-bit ProRes or H.265 10-bit, all while displaying, according to Atomos, superb images on the iPhone or iPad’s outstanding OLED HDR monitor and streaming up to 4K.

Now, at IBC, Atomos announces major new FREE enhancements for Ninja Phone that 4K and 4K DCI Apple ProRes recording, monitoring, and 10-bit H.265 streaming and playback, direct export to frame.io and support for Apple’s iPad Pro series.

“Now Ninja Phone can record 4K 10-bit ProRes and H.265 AND simultaneously stream content in 4K,” commented Jeromy Young, Atomos CEO. “No other product can do this. And remember, this update is free for all existing and new users.”

Ninja Phone now supports not just iPhones, but Apple’s iPad Pro. An optional extension bracket for Ninja Phone can be fitted to the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad models, transforming them into high-spec, on-camera, industry-leading P3 1600nit reference monitors.

“Working with Apple is something that lives in the Atomos DNA,” added Young. “We are very proud to be unlocking the insane power of the A-series chipset, high quality XDR OLED screens and ProRes from the world’s leading photo and video camera makers. With the power of Apple devices, we will continue to enhance Ninja Phone with upgrades including camera control, auto focus and 4K 10-bit HDR streaming to all major social platforms. It’s really very exciting.”

Live camera to cloud with Adobe frame.io is a major enhancement with direct export releasing this month for Ninja Phone. To support this new development Adobe has announced three months’ free use of frame.io V4 beta with the purchase of Ninja Phone. This offer applies to new frame.io accounts.