IBC 2024 announced the winners of its prestigious IBC Innovation Awards, honouring the ground-breaking work of organisations transforming the media, entertainment and technology landscape.

Expanded to showcase innovation across five categories, 2024 awards recognise advances in social impact and sustainability as well as three areas of content.

The Innovation Awards from IBC recognise collaborative efforts to develop solutions that address real-world industry challenges. This year’s awards brought together under one roof IBC’s Innovation and Social Impact awards to create a unified celebration of industry advances, with five categories: Content Creation, Content Distribution, Content Everywhere, Social Impact, and Environment & Sustainability. Sports proved to be a major driver of innovation in 2024, when massive sporting events such as the Summer Olympic Games and the UEFA European Football Championship were dominant media events, with four of the five winners being recognised for work relating to sports coverage.

“Recognising and fostering industry innovation at every level is core to what IBC does, and these awards play a critical role in honouring and encouraging truly ground-breaking work,” said Michael Crimp, Chief Executive Officer of IBC. “This year’s expanded awards spotlight the fact that there are many areas in which we are seeing the media community collaborate to take us in new, exciting directions. I congratulate this year’s winners for demonstrating the co-operation, imagination and determination needed to really impact our industry.”

The winners in the five IBC Innovation Awards categories are:

Content Creation

Olympic Broadcasting Services and partners for live broadcast production with more than 200 smartphones contributing video for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony and a sea-based 5G network for sailing competitions in Marseille.

Content Distribution

The National Hockey League, in partnership with Verizon, AWS, Zixi, Vizrt and Evertz, for producing a 5G and Edge compute framework for assembly, control and delivery of live broadcast.

Content Everywhere

LaLiga for working with Play Anywhere and Ease Live to enable true fan interactivity for itself and its worldwide broadcast and streaming partners.

Social Impact

Sesame Workshop for its Watch Play Learn Distribution Hub, which allows government agencies and aid organisations to preview and request videos for children in crisis settings.

Environment & Sustainability

France Télévisions for reducing CO2 emissions by 300 tons via a pioneering 100% glass-to-glass cloud production and private 5G network, as it broadcasts a 24/7 channel providing coverage of the Olympic Torch Relay for Paris 2024.

Also at the 2024 Innovation Awards, this year’s IBC International Honour for Excellence (IHFE) – announced in August – was formally presented to Ukraine’s Mstyslav Chernov for his work as a video journalist and filmmaker. Chernov directed 20 DAYS IN MARIUPOL, the multi-award-winning documentary chronicling the siege of the city by Russian forces in 2022, when he and his Associated Press (AP) team were among the last journalists there. He previously covered conflicts in Iraq, Syria, and Nagorno-Karabakh (in Azerbaijan) and the return of the Taliban to Afghanistan after the US withdrawal.

The Best Technical Paper Award, another pre-announced honour presented at the Innovation Awards, was given to Joshua Maraval, Nicolas Ramin, and Lu Zhang for their paper Advancements in Radiance Field Techniques for Volumetric Video Generation: A Technical Overview. The authors, who are from the Institut de Recherche Technologique, b<>com, and the Institut d’Electronique et des Technologies du numéRique, were seeking an efficient solution to the complex problem of capturing and rendering volumetric video for three-dimensional VR experiences.