Known for pioneering remote moving camera technology, Blackcam announces the launch of the RP1 Robotic Pedestal and the ARRO2 Modular Robotic Arm at IBC 2024.

Designed to raise the bar for mobility in studio production, the new RP1 Free Roaming Robotic Pedestal, built to meet the needs of fast-paced settings such as news studios.

Blackcam solutions allow unprecedented freedom and creativity of camera movements, offering broadcasters and production teams the ability to achieve stunning in-camera visuals with ease. At IBV»C 2024 the company unveils two new solutions, on display at KST Moschkau and Zero Density’s booth, 7.B01.

The new RP1 Free Roaming Robotic Pedestal is, according to the company, built to meet the needs of fast-paced settings such as news studios. With its robust payload capacity of 60kg and multi-directional wheels, RP1 can glide through studios at up to 250mm/s while carrying a diverse range of equipment. Its features include a 7” touchscreen display, digital lens control for both Fujinon and Canon systems, and an integrated 48V power supply for cameras, prompters, and converters. A modular and innovative design allows for smooth operation with tool-free wheel cleaning and efficient cable management.

Also on display is Mantis, a combination of the Pedestal RP1 and a robotic arm. Developed by KST Moschkau, Mantis showcases RP1’s ease of use and compatibility.

Additionally, Blackcam is introducing the latest version of its robotic arm, ARRO2: a lightweight, modular, and whisper-quiet solution designed to deliver versatility in broadcast environments. Weighing only 80kg, ARRO2 is capable of maneuvering through a 3.6-meter diameter 3D space and can rotate 360° with near-silent precision, allowing mounted cameras to capture dynamic shots during sports, newscasts, and more.

ARRO2’s modular design facilitates easy set-up in under 30 minutes and compatibility with many broadcast cameras and lens systems. It has a payload capacity of 17kg at 1.8 m length and scales accordingly with adjustments, capable of reaching up to 2.2 m in length. Featuring dual operation in manual and automatic modes, it offers the ability to pre-program movements or control them in real-time. ARRO2 can be seen in action at the German Pavilion booth, 8.A21B.