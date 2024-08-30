The new FUJINON DUVO HZK14-100mm T2.9-3.9 Portable PL Mount Zoom Lens – that’s a long name, so people call it DUVO 14-100mm – begins shipping in September 2024.

The FUJINON Duvo HZK24-300mm Portable PL Mount Zoom Lens was introduced September 7, 2023, and almost one year later Fujifilm announces the new lens in the Duvo family, the wide-angle zoom lens DUVO 14-100mm, with first units expected to be delivered to clients by the end of September. The lens was first revealed at NAB 2024.

According to Fujifilm, “like its predecessors, DUVO HZK25-1000mmF2.8-F5.0 PL Mount Cinema Box Lens and DUVO HZK24-300mm T2.9-4.2 Portable PL Mount Zoom Lens, the newly available DUVO 14-100mm produces a cinematic look while offering the ease of broadcast lens operation. DUVO 14-100mm supports dual large image sensors, covering 14mm at the wide angle to 100mm in Super 35mm, and 21-150mm in Large Format with its built-in 1.5x Expander. The lens achieves 7.1x zoom, and, at 10.5” (266.9mm) in length and weighing only 5.6 lbs. (2.54kg), is the smallest and lightest in the DUVO Series.

Built like a broadcast lens

Here is some more information about the lens, shared by Fujifilm:

With the rising popularity of shallow depth-of-field, cinematic bokeh, and high dynamic range in broadcast production, cameras with large image sensors are becoming more common and are often paired with cinema lenses. However, cinema lenses, which are optimized for scripted productions, typically offer a smaller zoom magnification ratio compared to broadcast lenses. DUVO 14-100mm addresses this challenge by delivering cinematic-quality imagery while being well-suited for large image sensors.

“While DUVO 14-100mm is built and functions like a broadcast lens, it’s designed to visually match the renowned optical characteristics of FUJINON cinema zooms when intercut,” said Stosh Durbacz, national sales manager, Optical Devices Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “It offers enough coverage for nearly any creative demand while keeping operability well in mind, and its relatively small size and light weight make it well suited for everything from handheld use to balanced remote-head mounting. It really combines the best of two worlds.”

Designed for shoulder-mounted operation

The addition of this portable wide-angle zoom lens expands the range of focal lengths available for the DUVO Series from 14mm to 1000mm. Being relatively compact and lightweight, DUVO 14-100mm produces a comfortable handheld lens that can be utilized for shoulder-mounted operation, as well as with a Steadicam or for high-angle filming using a crane.

The lens is also compatible with third-party wireless lens control systems, as well as a variety of accessories specifically designed for portable FUJINON lenses, so it can be operated in the same style as a broadcast lens using zoom and focus demands. All of these features enable DUVO 14-100mm to facilitate immersive storytelling in various environments, such as capturing the entire stage at a concert, or getting an intimate closeup of an athlete at a sporting venue.

The FUJINON DUVO 14-100mm T2.9-3.9 Portable PL Mount Zoom Lens is available for order now at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $31,999 USD and will be shipping soon.