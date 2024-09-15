Shinobi II gets touch auto focus, photo and video control for Sony, Canon, Panasonic, Fujifilm and Nikon, in a FREE update for all existing users.

The slim, lightweight, high brightness, 5-inch 1500nit HDR monitor that’s perfect for vloggers, creatives and photographers, according to Atomos, receives a major new update which expands functionality. The popular photo | video monitor gives users what Atomos consider to be a “world’s first”: on-monitor touch auto focus and focus subject tracking, in both photo and video camera modes. And it’s a free update for all existing users!

The first camera models to be supported are from Sony (A7 MkIV), Canon (R6 Mark II), Panasonic (S5 II) and Fujifilm (GFX100 II). Nikon is also now supported for photo and video modes, with auto focus and focus subject tracking to follow in future updates.

This is the start of a monitor revolution, and our engineers have been racing to support all popular Japanese camera manufacturers,” said Jeromy Young, Atomos CEO. “We now enable intuitive control on a larger monitor for all the major camera makers.”

Slimmer and brighter

Shinobi II is the latest addition to Atomos’ monitor line. Slimmer than its predecessor and with a brighter, 1500nit touchscreen display, it boasts the much-requested feature of control of the camera’s white balance, ISO, shutter speed and aperture over USB-C.

“Shinobi II has been a huge success since we launched it at the end of July, it’s been a challenge to keep up with the burgeoning demand,” added Young. “It’s a lot of fun engaging with thousands of users online. Photo control and touch auto focus have been the top requests, and we got to work straight away. Being able to support six manufacturers’ most popular models so quickly is a tremendous achievement, and we won’t stop there, with more free updates to come.”

“Atomos’ partnerships are our great strength. To see so many major camera makers assisting us with such quick development is fantastic, and we sincerely thank Canon, Sony, Panasonic, Nikon and Fujifilm for this round of amazing updates”.