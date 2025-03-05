Atomos announced a new addition to the award-winning Shinobi range of professional monitors with the new Shinobi GO, a solution offering professional monitoring at an affordable price.

Featuring false color, zebra, histogram, waveform, and vector scope, among other features from the Shinobi family, the Shinobi GO costs USD/EUR 249 (GBP 215, AUD 399), excluding local sales taxes.

The new slim, lightweight, high brightness, 5-inch 1500nit HDR monitor that’s perfect for content creators and photographers, Shinobi Go, follows the successful launch of Shinobi II last year, offering some of the same high quality monitoring tools as its more advanced best-selling sister product, but without camera control, touch to focus, and other pro monitoring features like EL ZONE.

“Shinobi GO is designed for people who either do not need camera control or own a camera that supports it. It offers a high-quality, daylight viewable monitor at an affordable price,” commented Atomos CEO Jeromy Young. “Priced at just USD/EUR 249 excluding sales taxes, Shinobi GO provides exactly what photographers and videographers need without compromising on quality, despite its lower cost. And it comes from a brand trusted by professionals worldwide.”

The new model includes professional monitoring features like false color, zebra, histogram, waveform, and vector scope. It is powered by Sony NP-F type batteries (purchased separately) or via the USB-C port using a power bank, offering flexibility for extended shooting sessions.

The monitor comes with a locking connector adaptor for the HDMI and USB-C ports. When used in conjunction with Atomos locking cables (purchased separately) it prevents accidental disconnections during shoots.

Both Shinobi GO and Shinobi II share the same size sunhood and other accessories, making it very convenient to share batteries, cables, rigs and other attachments for professionals that own a variety of equipment and need the flexibility to be able to mix and match between their camera set-ups.

Shinobi GO costs USD/EUR 249 (GBP 215, AUD 399), excluding local sales taxes, and is available to buy now from the Atomos web store and from authorized resellers.

For professionals requiring camera control, touch to focus and EL ZONE, these advanced features are available in the Shinobi II at the MSRP of USD/EUR 349 (GBP 295, AUD 545), excluding local sales taxes.