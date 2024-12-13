With the release of firmware update 11.03.00, Atomos’ extremely popular Shinobi II monitor gets camera control support for even more camera models, and other feature improvements.

Another major new FREE enhancement for Shinobi II monitor expands the list of camera control support to more models from Canon, Nikon and Sony. It’s a Christmas present to loyal users of Atomos products.

Launched this summer to wide acclaim, Shinobi II is a slim, lightweight, 5-inch daylight viewable, 1500nit HDR monitor “that’s perfect for vloggers, creatives, and photographers”, Atomos says. The new firmware update, now released, version 11.03.00, introduces camera control support for even more camera models, improved touch to focus for already supported models, as well as other feature improvements.

Touch to focus was added with a firmware update in October, in response to customer feedback. This feature has now been further enhanced with the 11.03.00 update to include setting a focus point in AF tracking mode for already supported cameras. Atomos notes that touch to focus has also been extended to the following camera models: Canon EOS R1, Canon EOS R5 Mark II, Canon EOS R7, Nikon Z8, Sony FX3, and Sony FX30.

A Christmas present

“It’s a Christmas present to our loyal users, the overwhelming success of AF touch to focus from our Shinobi II HDR screen has meant a new improved workflow for videographers and photographers alike,” commented Jeromy Young, Atomos CEO. “Now, with support for the most popular Canon, Sony and Nikon cameras, this is a true revolution in camera operation. We are listening to customers and supporting the cameras they use; we will continue to upgrade Shinobi II based on this feedback,” added Young.

This firmware update also adds camera control for Fujifilm X-T5, X-T4, X-T3, Fujifilm F-LOG2 Log/HDR conversions, as well as bug fixes and reliability improvements.

Shinobi II costs USD/EUR 349 (GBP 295, AUD 545), excluding local sales taxes, and is available from Atomos authorized resellers now. The 11.03.00 firmware update can be downloaded from www.atomos.com/support.