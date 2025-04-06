The new StudioSonic professional grade production headphones from Atomos are designed for hybrid workflows and to be the go-to monitoring solution for serious creators.

Whether you’re capturing dialogue on set, editing sound for a film, layering instruments in a mix, or mastering the final track, StudioSonic delivers true-to-source audio precision—so you can hear every detail exactly as it was meant to be heard, says Atomos, as the company introduces its professional wired over-ear headphones crafted for video and audio content creators, engineers, studio professionals and DJs.

“As creators ourselves, we understand the need for absolute audio accuracy,” said Peter Barber, Chief Operating Officer at Atomos. “StudioSonic gives professionals the clarity and reliability they need across every stage of production—whether it’s on set, in the studio, or on the move.”

Stunning visuals deserve stunning sound, according to Atomos, so the new StudioSonic production headphones, with large 50mm high-resolution drivers and an ultra-wide frequency response of 10Hz–40kHz, reveal the full range of your audio—deep lows, detailed mids, and crystal-clear highs. No artificial enhancements, no distortions — just clean, transparent sound so you can make confident creative decisions.

With 105dB sensitivity and 30Ω impedance, StudioSonic is perfectly balanced for use with professional interfaces, monitor-recorders like the Atomos Ninja and Shogun, field recorders, DJ controllers, or even mobile devices—without requiring an external amplifier.

Designed for hybrid workflows, StudioSonic features a closed-back, over-ear design for passive noise isolation, keeping you focused even in noisy environments. Reinforced plastic and metal construction ensures long-lasting durability, while ultra-soft memory foam earpads and a cushioned adjustable headband offer day-long comfort. 180° swivel ear cups support one-ear monitoring—ideal for quick reference checks or live applications. A detachable 2-meter coiled cable provides flexible movement without tangling, and dual 3.5mm + 6.3mm jack plugs mean you can connect to any setup, no adapters required.

StudioSonic headphones are designed to be the go-to monitoring solution for serious creators. Whether you’re balancing vocals, refining a soundscape, or monitoring on set, they deliver reliable, accurate sound in every scenario.

“StudioSonic is part of a new series of ecosystem products that Atomos is bringing to market to support end-to-end creative workflows. From cameras and monitor-recorders to audio and post tools, Atomos continues to expand its product range to meet the real-world needs of modern content creators. We’re excited to add StudioSonic to the toolkit—and we’re confident creators will love using it as much as we do,” concluded Peter.

Atomos StudioSonic production headphones are available for pre-order now, with delivery beginning in May 2025, at an MSRP of USD $199 (excluding local sales taxes) and EUR €199 (excluding VAT).