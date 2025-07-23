A completely re-engineered and advanced addition to the acclaimed Ninja monitor-recorder family, the new ATOMOS Ninja TX improves thermal efficiency, reduces weight, and enhances portability, all in a compact 5-inch form factor.

Atomos invented the concept of a field monitor that also records to high capacity, removable media and now, with the introduction of the Ninja TX, takes that vision a major leap forward. Despite its size, Ninja TX delivers, according to Atomos, “powerful features previously reserved for the larger Shogun Ultra but also adds support for ultra-fast CFexpress Type B media and recording to USB-C external drives. The all-new AtomOS Linux-based operating system provides faster performance, over-the-air updates, and a streamlined user experience. And of course, it includes all the extensive monitoring tools that have made Ninja the go-to field monitor for video professionals for over a decade.”

The addition of high-performance CFexpress media enables lightning-fast RAW video capture, while high-speed USB-C adds the flexibility to record directly to external storage, ideal for extended shoots and fast turnaround workflows.

An external monitor gives so much more control of a shot than a camera’s built-in screen. The new Ninja TX’s 5-inch 1500 nit screen is 50% brighter than other Ninjas and is packed with pro monitoring features including EL ZONE false color, focus peaking, waveform, RGB parade, vectorscope and more, to help creators fine-tune framing, exposure, color, sharpness and more with confidence.

Ninja TX is built for the connected future. With integrated Wi-Fi and AirGlu, it ships ready for cloud workflows, including 20GB of free ATOMOSphere storage. Creators can upload footage directly to Frame.io, Dropbox, or other camera-to-cloud services, or stream via NDI 6/HX3, enabling real-time collaboration and faster delivery from anywhere.

“This is the most advanced and capable Ninja we’ve ever built,” said Peter Barber, Atomos CEO. “While it may look similar at first glance, Ninja TX is a completely new product, re-engineered from the ground up. There’s nothing carried over from previous models. The mechanical design, electronics, and thermal system have all been rebuilt to make this possible.”

“I’m incredibly proud of the Atomos engineering team for achieving what many would’ve thought impossible: fitting 12G-SDI, HDMI, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and timecode sync via AirGlu into such a compact and lightweight design to create a highly portable, run-and-gun, monitor-recorder,” added Peter. “Atomos invented this category, and Ninja TX takes us even further ahead. Its size and versatility make it ideal for any professional camera rig. This is going to be a must-have for filmmakers everywhere. Ninja TX is the new production standard. No other monitor-recorder comes close.”

Also, unlike other models, Ninja TX comes with all major codecs pre-activated, so shooting can start immediately with the codec best suited to the project. Out of the box, Ninja TX supports Apple ProRes, ProRes RAW, Avid DNx and H.265/H.264. It can handle a wide range of resolutions and frame rates too, depending on the output of the camera: up to 120fps at HD resolution, up to 60fps at 4K UHD/DCI and up to 30fps at 8K UHD/DCI resolution.

Thanks to its redesigned cooling system, Ninja TX runs quieter and cooler than ever. Its dual USB-C ports allow simultaneous connection of external drives, accessories, or calibration devices, while 12G-SDI and HDMI connectivity ensures compatibility with virtually any camera or workflow. Ninja TX is a future-ready tool built to meet evolving content creation needs.

Atomos has developed a unique and rugged locking system to maintain a secure grip on connected HDMI and USB-C cables, and Ninja TX is supplied with special brackets to facilitate this. With a USB-C locking cable included (HDMI locking cables can be purchased separately) it’s the most robust cable system available today.

Key features:

Encode to Apple ProRes/RAW, Avid DNx or H.265/H.264

Record up to 8Kp30 RAW

Capture to CFexpress Type B or USB-C storage (storage media not included)

Super-bright, 1500nit 5-inch touchscreen display

HDMI 2.0, 12G-SDI input and output & Wi-Fi 6E

Includes NDI 6 / HX3 TX/RX streaming

AtomOS Linux-based operating system

Direct upload to ATOMOSphere, Frame.io, Dropbox and more (separate purchase or subscription may be required)

Timecode sync over RF or Bluetooth

Over-the-air (OTA) firmware updates

Powered by USB-C, NP-F battery or AC adaptor

Ninja TX will ship end of August 2025. MSRP: USD $999 / EUR €999 / GBP £835 / AUD $1625 (excluding local sales taxes/VAT).