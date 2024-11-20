Aputure, creators of LED lighting for filmmakers, announced the expansion of the STORM family of point source lights with the STORM 80c and STORM 1000c.

The new STORM 80c and STORM 1000c tunable color lights feature the new BLAIR-CG light engine, offering a color spectrum greater than any other professional LED fixture available, says Aputure.

Last September, at IBC 2024, Aputure debuted the STORM family with the STORM 1200x, which, “was the first LED to provide tunable white light that truly mimicked natural light accurately”, explains Ted Sim, Aputure co-founder and President. Now, he adds, “with the new tunable color STORM 80c and STORM 1000c, we can properly replicate any color you wish. And most importantly, you can finally trust that what your eyes see on set will match what the camera captures.”

The new tunable color lights feature the new BLAIR-CG light engine (Blue/Lime/Amber/Indigo/Red/Cyan/Green), offering a color spectrum greater than any other professional LED fixture available. Complementing the new lights are a host of matching accessories, including all-new compact fresnel lenses which provide excellent optical performance along with reduced size and weight.

Here is more information about the new STORM 80c and STORM 1000c lights and its key features:

The STORM 80c and STORM 1000c are powerful point-source COB lights. They boast an extended white light adjustment of 1,800K-20,000K CCT with 100% +/- green control, the full ASC MITC range of adjustment. The new BLAIR-CG light engine is the best tunable color light ever produced in an LED, delivering the greatest range and highest color accuracy. It can reach 90% of Rec2020 colorspace, achieving saturated colors in shades otherwise unobtainable, such as accurate yellow. The calibrated indigo emitter enhances fluorescing materials, resulting in white light that better matches natural daylight and tungsten.

All STORM lights feature IP65 weather protection and all of the professional connectivity options used in modern lighting: Sidus Mesh, CRMX, DMX, sACN, and Art-Net. The STORM 1000c features the ProLock Locking Bowens Mount, a secure clamping design to hold Bowens accessories rigidly in place and precisely aligned with the light engine. At just 6”x4”x4” and 1kg, the small but powerful STORM 80c features a mini version of the ProLock, a removable yoke, 3/8in threaded mounting sockets, and can power off the included AC power supply, an 11-19v battery, or a 100w USB-C power bank.

BLAIR-CG

The STORM 80c and 1000c BLAIR light engine provides the best tunable color light available in an LED fixture. Utilizing color control functions such as HSIC+, xy coordinates, and a gel equivalency mode, BLAIR-CG is capable of matching gelled incandescent lights, target hues, and heavily saturated objects and dyes. Like its sister the BLAIR light engine found in the STORM tunable white lights, BLAIR-CG includes a calibrated indigo emitter, which emulates the near-UV light of real daylight and tungsten. This activates the natural fluorescence of various fabrics, plant life, and other materials, thereby replicating the effect of natural light. White fabrics can appear whiter, colors more vibrant and all surfaces in general will appear the same as they do under natural light.

ACCESSORIES

Enhancing the STORM 80c and STORM 1000c are a comprehensive set of accessories designed specifically for these lights.

For the STORM 1000c, the CF12 Fresnel is a 12” lens with a dual-expanding and multi-optic design which allows it to store compactly on the light while maintaining an even beam with no color fringing across its 15°-45° projection range. The CF12 is also designed for the STORM 1200x and works with the LS 1200d Pro, LS 600c Pro, and LS 600c Pro II.

The CF12 Barn Doors are an 8-leaf design to control spill and shape the light, and can hold a 13” scrim. The CF12 Barn Doors mount to the CF12 Fresnel or use the STORM 1000c/1200x Barn Doors Adapter to attach directly to the light.

The STORM 1000c/1200x Skid is a metal frame that attaches to the base of the light, raising it so that the CF12 Fresnel, CF12 Barn Doors, and the light’s head cable can be stored and mounted to the light and ready to go.

For the ease of the many people who will always look to use these lights as fresnel fixtures, Aputure created the STORM 1000c and 1200x Cine Kits, each of which includes the light, CF12 Fresnel, CF12 Barn Doors, and the STORM 1000c/1200x Skid.

The already-available STORM 1200x Reflector Kit is now the STORM 1000c/1200x Reflector Kit, containing a 15° Narrow reflector, a 30° Medium reflector, and a padded soft case with room to hold the 45° Wide reflector included with the lights. The STORM 1000c is also compatible with a host of Bowens mount modifiers from Aputure such as the Light Dome 150 and the Lantern 90.

The STORM 80c includes a reflector and a small ball diffuser. The CF4 Fresnel is a 4” lens with a dual-expanding design which allows it to store compactly on the light while maintaining an even beam with no color fringing across its 15°-40° projection range. The CF4 Barn Doors are an 8-leaf design to control spill and shape the light and can hold a 5” scrim. The Light Dome 40 is a small circular diffuser with a Mini ProLock mount. The Lantern 30 is a spherical diffuser with an adjustable skirt to control spill and a Mini ProLock mount. Standard Bowens mount modifiers can also be used with the STORM 80c Bowens Mount Adapter. The STORM 80c Handheld Bracket includes a v-mount battery plate and D-Tap power cable, plus a baby pin mount at its base so users can remove the light’s yoke entirely.

The Aputure STORM 80c, STORM 1000c and their accessories are available to order on Aputure.com within North America and select retail partners and rental houses. Check for their availability in your region.

Aputure STORM price list (US Dollars):