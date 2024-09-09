The first light in Aputure’s STORM family, a brand new generation of innovative lights that breaks free of the limitations of previous technologies, the STORM 1200x workhorse do-it-all light includes new BLAIR Light Engine.

Aputure reveals at IBC 2024 its new 1200x, announced as the new industry standard point source COB lamp. Chief among the exceptional features of the 1200x is the new BLAIR light engine (Blue/Lime/Amber/Indigo/Red), which produces outstanding full white spectrum light, with all emitters contributing across a wide CCT range (2500-10,000), and great fine-tune adjustability of +/- Green as well as other colors. Compared to traditional bicolor technology, the result is a brighter, better-quality white light.

The 1200x is, Aputure claims, the new industry standard point source COB lamp. With its ProLock Locking Bowens mount, it can accept modifiers to become a fresnel, a soft light, a projector, or a hard open-face par. Add its portable size, IP65 weather rating, and CRMX / DMX / Bluetooth connectivity, and the STORM 1200x is the workhorse do-everything light that will become a must-have for any lighting professional. Attendees to the 2024 IBC Show can visit Aputure in Hall 11 (11.B22) to be among the very first to experience the STORM 1200x.

“Welcome to STORM: a new generation of lights that achieves highly tunable lighting at levels unseen in the industry. The STORM 1200x is our introduction to a quality and range of white light that is not only brighter than current standards but more efficient, powered by a first-of-its-kind lighting engine,” said Ted Sim, Aputure co-founder and President. “The BLAIR light engine produces excellent, rich white light, and includes our Indigo emitter to output near-ultraviolet light like real daylight. Clothes, skin and other natural surfaces react to this light in ways that traditional LED lights cannot replicate. Using a new high-efficiency mix of five colored emitters, the STORM 1200x maintains its output across its color temperature range while matching natural light better than any LED before it.”

Here is some more information about the new do-it-all light, share by Aputure:

The STORM 1200x: A Massive Leap Forward in Innovation

The Aputure STORM 1200x is a game-changer in bi-color lighting and the introduction to an entirely new generation of lights: STORM. Powered by the new BLAIR five-color (Blue/Lime/Amber/Indigo/Red) light engine, the 1200x is a full spectrum white light with excellent CRI and SSI. It delivers a better quality white light to fill out the color spectrum while offering greater adjustability. The calibrated Indigo enhances fluorescing materials, resulting in a higher quality white light that better matches natural daylight and black body sources such as tungsten quartz.

The BLAIR light engine utilizes a highly efficient mix of emitters, balancing their output as needed throughout the CCT range. The result is that the STORM 1200x is a similar brightness at 3200K as it is at 5600K, an unprecedented performance for this type of light.

Additional feature highlights include: