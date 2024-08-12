Aputure, creators of LED lighting for filmmakers, announced the Sidus Four, the most robust and capable CRMX/DMX lighting control system on the market.

Able to simultaneously support transmission of up to four CRMX universes and four wired DMX universes, the new Sidus Four from Aputure will be on display at IBC 2024.

Following the arrival of Sidus One, an entry level CRMX transmitter, and Sidus Link Pro which brings wireless DMX control to the already popular lighting app, the new combination provided by Sidus Four makes the power of console-level programming available to all filmmakers via what Aputure claims is “world’s most popular lighting app.”

Introduced as the most robust and capable CRMX/DMX lighting control system on the market, Sidus Four simultaneously supports transmission of up to four CRMX universes and four wired DMX universes, for a whopping total of eight lighting universes – and even more, thanks to the ability to link multiple units together.

“Everyone has been asking for a solution that brings wireless DMX to a film set, but makes it easy to use,” said Ted Sim, Aputure co-founder and President. “By itself, Sidus Four is now the most powerful wireless networking node. Paired with Sidus Link Pro, the Aputure ecosystem now leverages both CRMX and Bluetooth to make the most complicated lighting setups not only possible, but also simple to set up and manage. The result is latency-free and rock-solid wireless control for everyone. With this type of power in the hands of creatives and lighting professionals, we can’t wait to see what they achieve.”

Ready to weather any storm

Here is some more information, shared by Aputure, about the Sidus Four:

One Transmitter, Eight Universes, Nonstop Power

Sidus Four is a no-compromise wireless networking node for the most demanding CRMX/DMX lighting control productions. Feature highlights include:

4 Wireless, 4 Wired Universes: With support of up to four CRMX universes and four wired DMX universes, Sidus Four can transmit up to eight DMX universes at the same time. Sidus Four’s networking protocol options are vast, featuring support for CRMX, DMX, Art-Net and sACN over EtherCon, and Sidus Bluetooth

Limitless Network Expansion: With the ability to link multiple Sidus Fours together via Ethernet, there’s virtually no cap on the number of universes a user can control. Whether you’re managing a small-scale production or a massive event venue, Sidus Four grows effortlessly with your needs. Expand from four universes to eight, sixteen, and beyond.

Clear-as-Day Display: Clear, color-coded UI with iconography that can be seen from a distance on a bright TFT display makes troubleshooting a breeze. Sidus Four features a large, clear, color-coded display that displays instant network vitals of the entire lighting network’s status, making system setup and troubleshooting quick and intuitive.

All Weather, All Day Long: Sidus Four is ready to weather any storm, with an IP65 dust and water resistant rating and 800m long-range, dual-band antennas for the ultimate worry-free lighting networking experience. Add to that a variety of power options – including a V-mount battery plate and 80-minute backup battery – and users can be sure their lighting network can withstand a full day’s work, regardless of the conditions.

Hands-on demo of Sidus Four at IBC 2024

Aputure’s Sidus Link Pro–the professional version of Aputure’s popular lighting control app–takes the features of Sidus Four even further. Users can see and configure all the settings of their Sidus Four, with the ability to change output, choose the universe for each of the four wireless transmitters, send link commands to any universe, monitor and configure lighting networks, and much more. Remote management of the Sidus Four network has never been easier or more intuitive.

Designed to thrive in the most demanding lighting environments while also working with the world’s most popular lighting app, Sidus Four will be one of the highlights of Aputure’s presence at IBC 2024. Attendees to the show can visit Aputure in Hall 11 (11.B22) for a hands-on demo of Sidus Four and the Sidus Link Pro iPad app. For a sneak peek, watch Aputure Director of Product, Ben Dynice, put Sidus Four to the test with pro lighting programmer, David Slodki: ICLS, Local 728, who has programmed such productions as “Avengers: Infinity Wars,” “Star Trek,” and “Starship Troopers.”

Aputure says that “at 2,490.00 USD, Sidus Four outshines the competition across every category. From the number of universes supported, to its weather IP rating, backup battery, and more, it’s the only all-in-one solution on the market.”