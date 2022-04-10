The IBC2021 event was cancelled weeks before it was due to take place, last December, but the show returns in 2022, as IBC leads the way in a new era of hybrid events.

IBC Show returns to its regular September dates for an in-person experience this year and announces that the 2022 Awards Programme is now accepting proposals.

Last year the IBC show was cancelled due to growing concerns about the COVID-19 situation in The Netherlands, which had deteriorated, and feedback from the IBC exhibitor and visitor community. The IBC Partnership Board made the decision, last November, in order to prevent exhibitors and visitors from travelling to The Netherlands.

As the world returns to some sense of normalcy, the IBC Show is returning to the RAI in Amsterdam, 9-12 September 2022 for an in-person experience. The organizers have now announced it is time to propose the best of innovation and creativity for the IBC2022 Awards.

Nominations are now open for the IBC Innovation Awards, and open on Monday 11 April for the IBC Social Impact Award. All parts of the industry are invited to suggest nominations for projects and programmes. All entries are free.

Unique in the industry, the IBC Innovation Awards celebrate completed projects, which take a real requirement – creative, operational or commercial – and develop a solution, through the co-operation and collaboration of users and technology partners. There are three categories: for the most innovative projects in Content Creation, Content Distribution and Content Everywhere. The size and scale of a project is not a deciding factor: a small but highly effective initiative that solves a real-world problem is just as likely to win as a multi-million dollar redevelopment.

Environmental and social issues must be at the top of everyone’s agenda today. The IBC Social Impact Award recognises initiatives and campaigns which are making a difference in sustainability, diversity and inclusivity, and environmental responsibility.

IBC needs to hear from you

In its inaugural programme, finalists for the IBC Social Impact Award included a programme from Turkish national broadcaster TRT to develop journalism skills among young people, and particularly the dispossessed refugees within its borders; a programme to provide life-saving warnings for coastal communities in India; and an academic filmmaker committed to creating the finest content with the smallest environmental footprint.

Winners of all the IBC Awards will be announced in an online streamed ceremony just before the physical IBC Show. Trophies will be presented and winners toasted at a special reception at IBC2022 in Amsterdam, to be held on Sunday 11 September. The organizers say that “if you are involved in an innovative project – as instigator or technology provider – or if you are making a difference in social and environmental responsibility, then IBC needs to hear from you. Nominations are open now, and close at midnight on Friday 20 May.” Follow the link for all information and nomination forms.

With the experience gained during the COVID-19 pandemic, IBC is leading the way in a new era of hybrid events, enabling the industry to gather again for the first time in a while in a specially created safe environment. Whether onsite in Amsterdam or online at home, IBC2022 will re-unite exhibitors, speakers, visitors and all, so they can engage with each other, unlock business opportunities, discover the latest innovations and explore the exciting world of content together.